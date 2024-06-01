The Outlaws Season 3 brings back most of its core cast of actors led by Rhianne Barreto and Stephen Merchant.

BBC One's hit comedy series follows the titular gang of misfits as they prepare to end their community service duties. However, Rani's sudden arrival complicates things; she brings a dead body to the back of her car that she needs help disposing of.

The Outlaws Season 3 premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 30. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video in international territories.

Every Main Cast Member of The Outlaws Season 3

Rhianne Barreto - Rani Rekowski

Rhianne Barreto

Rhianne Barretto retuns to lead the cast of The Outlaws in Season 3 as Rani Reknowski.

Rani is an aspiring Oxford applicant who has been trying to impress her parents since she tried to become independent.

Rani's story in Season 3 mostly centers around her being accused of Smiler's murder, and she needs the gang's help to prove her innocence.

While her peers suspect that she might have something to do with it, Rani insists that Smiler was killed by a mysterious figure.

Barreto is best known for her roles in No Escape, The Talent, and Hanna.

Gamba Cole - Ben Eastfield

Gamba Cole

Gamba Cole reprises his role as Ben Eastfield, a nightclub security guard who used the identity of Christian Taylor to gain community service credits under his name. He is also Rani's estranged lover.

Ben is back in Season 3 after leaving Rani behind in the previous finale. The latest batch of episodes revealed that Ben is in a relationship with Silvia Presente's Tori.

Cole has credits in Hanna, His House, and Death in Paradise.

Stephen Merchant - Greg Dillard

Stephen Merchant

Stephen Merchant is back as Greg Dillard in The Outlaws Season 3.

Greg is a corporate lawyer slowly rebuilding his life after his divorce. At the end of Season 2, he arranged a date with his co-worker after quitting his law firm.

While his search for love is on the right track, Greg is still involved with the gang as they try their best to help Rani escape a messy situation involving a potential murder case.

The actor is also The Outlaws' creator. Merchant's notable credits include Modern Family, Zombieland, and Dream Corp LLC.

Darren Boyd - John Halloran

Darren Boyd

Darren Boyd plays John Halloran, a businessman who struggles with anger issues and a complicated relationship with his father.

In Season 3, John tries everything from distraction to meditation to calm his nerves whenever he is angry. He ultimately learns that the key solution is to forgive his father to feel peace.

Boyd previously appeared in Imagine Me & You, Four Lions, and Spy.

Eleanor Tomlinson - Lady Gabby

Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson stars as Lady Gabby, a social media influencer on a path to recovery from cocaine addiction. She also lives with Greg.

Aside from her recovery, Lady Gabby's journey in Season 3 centers on her desire to become pregnant.

Tomlinson can be seen in The Illusionist, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Poldark.

Clare Perkins - Myrna Okeke

Clare Perkins

Clare Perkins is back in the world of The Outlaws as Myrna Okeke.

Myrna is a proud activist who is not afraid to voice her side on different issues, which is why she is usually arrested by the police.

As a solid member of the core gang, Myrna is instrumental in taking down The Dean in the Season 2 finale after successfully planting drugs in his car.

This act proves disastrous, though, as The Dean is out for revenge against them in Season 3.

Fans may recognize Clare Perkins for her roles in Secrets & Lies, Holby City, and Censor. The actress also starred as Ava Hartman in over 90 episodes of EastEnders.

Jessica Gunning - Diane Pemberly

Jessica Gunning

Diane Pemberly (played by Jessica Gunning) returns to oversee the gang's duties at Bristol's Community Payback programme.

Diane continues her strict ways of giving the gang a hard time while serving for their community service.

Gunning has over 30 credits, with roles in Pride, What Remains, and White Heat. She also recently starred as Martha in Netflix's Baby Reindeer.

Claes Bang - The Dean

Claes Bang

Serving as the overarching villain of The Outlaws Season 3 is Claes Bang as The Dean.

The Dean is a seasoned criminal taken down by the gang at the end of Season 2. Rani and the others' bold move comes back to haunt them in Season 3 as The Dean uses his connections and evil schemes to seek revenge.

Bang is known for his roles in The Square, The Northman, and Bad Sisters.

Christopher Walken - Frank Sheldon

Christopher Walken

After serving as a series regular in the first two seasons, Christopher Walken returns as a guest star in Season 3, playing veteran conman Frank Sheldon.

Frank makes a heroic comeback to help the gang stop The Dean once and for all.

Walken recently appeared as the Emperor in Dune: Part Two. The actor also has credits in Hairspray, The Deer Hunter, and Catch Me If You Can.

Charles Babalola - Christian Taylor

Charles Babalola

Charles Babalola returns as Christian Taylor, a drug dealer who oversees the operations in Bristol and works for The Dean.

In a surprising turn of events, he also serves as a key witness against the Dean in court.

Babalola previously starred in Black Mirror, The Legend of Tarzan, and King Shaka.

Rufus Wright - DCI Monroe

Rufus Wright

Rufus Wright plays Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Monroe in The Outlaws Season 3.

DCI Monroe is revealed to be in cahoots with The Dean, and he even destroys the evidence connected to him to gain an advantage in court.

Wright is known for his roles in Quantum of Solace, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Assassin's Creed.

Ian McElhinney - John Halloran Sr.

Ian McElhinney

Ian McElhinney plays John Halloran Sr., John's father, whom he reconciles with at the end of the series.

McElhinney can be seen in Game of Thrones, Hamlet, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Grace Calder - Sgt. Lucy Haines

Grace Calder

Grace Calder's Sgt. Lucy Haines is a detective spearheading the investigation against The Dean.

Sgt. Haines uses her expertise and resources to bring the Dean down in court after successfully arresting him in the Season 2 finale.

Calder is known for her roles in Too Close, City of Tiny Lights, and Deadwater Fell.

Kojo Kamara - DS Selforth

Kojo Kamara

Kojo Kamara joins the cast of The Outlaws Season 3 as Detective Sergeant Selforth.

Selforth investigates his colleague, Lucy Haines, for potentially being in cahoots with The Dean.

Kamara's past credits include The Beast Must Die, There She Goes, and Illegal Activity.

The Outlaws Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

