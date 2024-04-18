Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen guest stars as a pivotal character in Fallout Episode 7.

The penultimate episode of the eight-episode series, originally based on Bethesda's game franchise, is titled "The Radio;" it unpacks more of Vault-Tec's secrets, Lee Moldaver's history, and Cooper Howard's past life.

Fallout premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Fallout Episode 7

Ella Purnell - Lucy

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell reprises her role as adorable and naive vault dweller Lucy in Fallout Episode 7.

After experiencing some ruthlessness on the surface, Lucy, along with her new friend Maximus, found peace when she entered Vault 4.

However, things went awry in Episode 6 after she learned that the vault dwellers of Vault 4 are seemingly a cult who worshipped the Flame Mother (aka Lee Moldaver - the one who took her father).

In Episode 7, a captured Lucy deals with the leaders of Vault 4 as she learns more about the sinister history of the vault dwellers who lived there before her captors.

Purnell is known for her roles in Kick-Ass 2, Yellowjackets, and Netflix's Arcane series.

Aaron Moten - Maximus

Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten's Maximus is a squire and a member of the Brotherhood of Steel who took over Knight Titus's armor after the original pilot died.

Episode 7 sees Maximus trying to save Lucy from the vault dwellers of Vault 4, using his armor without knowing that they were letting her return to the surface.

Having stolen the fusion core from Vault 4, Lucy convinces Maximus to return it so everyone inside it can survive.

Maximus also tells Lucy about the truth that he is not Knight Titus.

Moten's notable credits include Emancipation, Father Stu, and Disjointed.

Walton Goggins - Cooper Howard/The Ghoul

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins returns to play his dual Fallout role as Cooper Howard (in the past) and The Ghoul (in the wasteland-infused future).

Fallout Episode 7 highlights The Ghoul's quest to find Lee Moldaver and Cooper's time in the past. He meets the younger version of Moldaver during one anti-Vault-Tec group meeting.

Goggins previously appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Community, Justified, The Hateful Eight, and Predators.

Moises Arias - Norm

Moises Arias

Moises Arias returns as Norm, Lucy's brother, who is about to find out what happened to Vault 32 and its ties to his mom.

It is revealed that Norm will stay at Vault 33 after the new assignments, allowing him to investigate Vault 32's shady history.

Arias can be seen in Divinity, Ender's Game, and King of Staten Island.

Sarita Choudhury - Lee Moldaver

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury stars as Lee Moldaver, the Flame Mother and leader of Hollywood Forever (an anti-Vault Tec group) in Cooper Howard's past life.

Episode 7 shows Moldaver's backstory, such as her past ties to Cooper and how she asks him to spy on his wife to learn more about Vault-Tec's secrets.

Choudhury has over 90 credits to her name, with roles in Lady in the Water, A Perfect Murder, and A Hologram for the King.

Fred Armisen - DJ Carl

Fred Armisen

One of the newcomers of Fallout is Fred Armisen as Carl, a DJ whose base is the KPSS station tower at the base of Hollywood Hills.

DJ Carl helps Thaddeus contact the Brotherhood of Steel through his radio station. It is revealed that he places booby traps around his station for angry listeners who don't appreciate his music (that's one way to deal with haters in the wasteland).

Armisen's most recognizable credit is his long stint as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The actor also appeared in Unstable and Our Flag Means Death.

Chris Parnell - Overseer Benjamin

Chris Parnell

Overseer Benjamin (Chris Parnell) is the leader of Vault 4.

In Episode 7, Benjamin helps Birdie explain to Lucy why Level 12 is a prohibited section in their vault and why Vault 4 has turned into chaos in the past.

Overseer Benjamin also sentenced Lucy to death by banishing herself to the surface (which is what she wants).

Rick and Morty fans may recognize Parnell's voice as Jerry Smith in the animated series. The actor also appeared in The Mysterious Benedict Society and Senior Year.

Frances Turner - Barb Howard

Frances Turner

Frances Turner plays Barb Howard, Cooper's wife before the nuclear explosion.

Barb, an employee of Vault-Tec, hides her Pip-Boy (the device vault dwellers use) from Cooper, making her husband suspicious.

Turner's notable credits include playing Monique in The Boys, Bell Mallory in The Man in the High Castle, and Dr. Lyn Malvo in New Amsterdam.

Leslie Uggams - Betty Pearson

Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams brings Betty Pearson to life in Fallout Episode 7.

As the newly elected overseer of Vault 33, Betty leads the charge in assigning who will stay in her home vault and who gets transferred to Vault 32.

Uggams played Blind Al in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. The actress also starred in American Fiction and Roots.

Johnny Pemberton - Thaddeus

Johnny Pemberton

Johnny Pemberton stars as Thaddeus, a squire who served Maximus briefly but left him after discovering the truth about his takeover of Knight Titus.

Fallout Episode 7 shows a banged-up Thaddeus as he sets out on a journey back to the Brotherhood of Steel to tell them the truth about Maximus.

His travel is difficult, considering his injured foot, a large bag containing Wilzig's head, and CX404 tailing him.

Pemberton is best known for his role as Delroy in 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. The actor has also appeared in Middlemost Post and The Mighty Ones.

Cherien Dabis - Birdie

Cherien Dabis

Cherien Dabis reprises her role as Birdie, one of the leaders of Vault 4 who worshipped the Flame Mother (Lee Moldaver).

After locking up Lucy because she entered Level 12, Birdie talks to her about Vault 4's origins in Episode 7, telling her that the vault's ancestors were used as lab rats for their radiation experiments.

Aside from her acting chops, Dabis is a renowned director known for her work in Only Murders in the Building, Ramy, and May in the Summer.

Zach Cherry - Woody Thomas

Zach Cherry

One of the leading figures of Vault 33 is Zach Cherry's Woody Thomas.

Fallout Episode 7 sees Woody being disappointed over being transferred to Vault 32 as one of the vault dwellers assigned to repopulate the said location.

Cherry is best known for his role as Dylan George in Severance. The actor also played a minor role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the bus guy who compliments the titular character.

Dave Register - Chet

Dave Register

Dave Register's Chet is Norm's cousin who witnessed the remnants of what truly happened to Vault 32.

In the episode, Chet appears at peace with the move to Vault 32 and is ready to forget the controversies surrounding his new home.

Norm confronts him by calling him a coward, and he accepts this because he is too scared to investigate further.

Register was previously featured in FBI, Heightened, and Madam Secretary.

Annabel O’Hagan - Stephanie Harper

Annabel O’Hagan

Stephanie Harper (played by Annabel O’Hagan) is Lucy's best friend who lost her husband after the raiders attacked in Episode 1.

After giving birth to her baby, Stephanie decides to move on and continue her life with Chet as they both move to Vault 32.

Stephanie is also assigned to become the interim overseer of Vault 32.

O'Hagan can be seen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Dear Edward.

Rodrigo Luzzi - Reg McPhee

Rodrigo Luzzi

Rodrigo Luzzi returns as Reg McPhee of Vault 33.

Reg is relieved to stay in Vault 33 after a good chunk of his neighbors were transferred to Vault 32. However, he is saddened that his best friend, Woody, will no longer be there with him.

Luzzi has credits in New Amsterdam, Dead Ringers, and FBI.

Jon Daly - Snake Oil Salesman

Jon Daly

Jon Daly returns as the Snake Oil Salesman who first appeared in Fallout Episode 2.

The salesman interacts with Thaddeus in Episode 7 as he offers assistance to heal his injured foot (spoiler alert: it worked). He also helps him reach the radio tower.

Daly is known for his roles in Zoolander 2, Masterminds, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Dallas Goldtooth - Charles Whiteknife

Dallas Goldtooth

Dallas Goldtooth appears as Charles Whiteknife in Fallout Episode 7.

Charles is an actor and one of Cooper Howard's good friends who asked him to attend the communist meetings led by Lee Moldaver.

Goldtooth is best known for his role as Spirit in Reservation Dogs. The actor also appeared as Shikoba in Marvel Studios' Echo.

Eric Berryman - Lloyd Hawthorne

Eric Berryman

Eric Berryman appears in Fallout Episode 7 as Lloyd Hawthorne, the original overseer of Vault 4.

A holotype reveals that Lloyd spearheaded a study of the impact of radiation on human DNA. It went into shambles after the test subjects went rogue.

Berryman has credits in Atlanta, Bonding, and Godfather of Harlem.

Angel Desai - Cassandra Hawthorne

Angel Desai

Angel Desai's Cassandra Hawthorne is Lloyd's wife who can be seen in the video barricading their room against the test subject who wants to eat them.

Desai previously appeared as Linda Chao in Jessica Jones and Dr. Tanaka in NCIS: New Orleans.

All episodes of Fallout are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

