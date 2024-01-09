Call the Midwife Season 13's cast is filled with returning favorites and incredible newcomers.

The hit BBC drama explores how a group of nurse midwives from the East End of London navigate the ups and downs of their lives in the 1950s and '60s.

The first episode of Call the Midwife Season 13 premiered on BBC One on January 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Call the Midwife Season 13

Judy Parfitt - Sister Monica Joan

Judy Parfitt

Judy Parfitt reprises her role as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife Season 13.

Sister Monica Joan is one of the original characters of the series. Throughout the show's run, Sister Monica Joan has been portrayed as someone who is neglected by her peers.

Fans are left wondering if Sister Monica Joan will return for another adventure, especially after the fan-favorite character was diagnosed with a case of hepatitis.

During Season 13's premiere, though, Sister Monica Joan returns and makes her presence felt when she gives a piece of advice to Sister Julienne about visiting Doreen.

Parfitt is a veteran English theater and film actress known for her roles in Hamlet, Dolores Claiborne, and The Aryan Couple.

Jenny Agutter - Sister Julienne

Jenny Agutter

Sister Julienne (played by Jenny Agutter) is the respected leader of the Nonnatus house.

In Season 13's first episode, Sister Julienne is at a crossroads since she completely forgot that she delivered Ada's baby, Doreen, in the past (it was a traumatic delivery).

While she thinks she will have a tough conversation with Ada, she thanks Julienne instead for bringing Doreen into the world.

Agutter made a brief appearance in the MCU as a member of the World Security Council in The Avengers. The actress has credits in Logan's Run, Walkabout, and An American Werewolf in London.

Laura Main - Shelagh Turner

Laura Main

Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner, a former nun at the Nonnatus house who excels in the craft of midwifery. The character's name as a nun was Sister Bernadette.

After choosing to let go of her vocation as a nun, Shelagh marries Dr. Turner and they have four kids.

Season 13 highlights Shelagh's turn in training the new faces of the show, such as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.

Main is known for her roles in Murder City, Dead Cat, and The Invisible Atomic Monster.

Helen George - Trixie Aylward

Helen George

Helen George's Trixie Aylward is a cheerful and outgoing midwife who occasionally spends time with the nuns in Call the Midwife.

Trixie is at the center of attention in Season 13 as she is contemplating whether or not she will quit her job after a tough day at work which involves a hostage situation and delivering a baby.

George previously appeared in The Three Musketeers, The Monsters, and Scar Tissue.

Cliff Parisi - Fred Buckle

Cliff Parisi

Serving as the caretaker of the Nonnatus house is Cliff Parisi's Fred Buckle.

While he is sometimes involved with illegal schemes to earn some money, Fred is a reliable friend of the nuns who is always present when things are rough.

Parisi's notable credits include The Saint, From Hell, and The Man Who Knew Too Little.

Stephen McGann - Dr. Patrick Turner

Stephen McGann

Stephen McGann brings Dr. Patrick Turner to life in Call the Midwife. The character is Shelagh's charismatic husband.

Dr. Turner works with the midwives and the nuns side by side to help out the citizens of the local town. In Season 13, Dr. Turner appears to tell Doreen that she is weeks from giving birth, much to the surprise of the latter.

McGann is an English actor with over 20 credits, such as Casualty, The Bill, and Turning Shadows. He is best known for his role as Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale Farm.

Linda Bassett - Nurse Phyllis Martha Crane

Linda Bassett

Nurse Phyllis Martha Crane is one of the midwives of the Nonnatus House. The character is played by Linda Bassett.

Originally from Leeds, Nurse Crane is an intimidating yet wise-cracking midwife who (almost) everyone is terrified of after her arrival in Season 4.

In Season 10, Nurse Crane spearheads the pupil midwife training classes to bring fresh faces into the Nonnatus House. Season 13 introduces new characters that would later be trained by Nurse Crane.

Fans may recognize Bassett for her appearances in East is East, Calendar Girls, and Kinky Boots.

Megan Cusack - Nancy Corrigan

Megan Cusack

Nancy Corrigan (played by Megan Cusack) is a pupil midwife who joined Call the Midwife in Season 10.

After a shocking revelation in Season 10 where it is revealed that she became a mother when she was 16, Sister Julienne and Sister Hilda decide to take Nancy in alongside her daughter, Collete, at the Nonnatus House.

Nancy is still flourishing as a newly trained midwife in Season 13.

Cusack previously appeared in Doctors, The Cherry Orchard, and Lorraine.

Annabelle Apsion - Violet Buckle

Annabelle Apsion

Annabelle Apsion is part of the cast of Call the Midwife as Violet Buckle.

Violet is Frederick Buckle's understanding and caring wife who works at a haberdashery.

Apsion is known for her roles in From Hell, Lolita, and Ironclad.

Georgie Glen - Miss Millicent Higgins

Georgie Glen

Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins, the surgery receptionist who works with Dr. Patrick Turner and is a good friend of Shelagh Turner.

In Season 13's premiere, Miss Higgins is the one who finds out that Doreen was delivered by Sister Julienne as a baby.

Glen has credits in Ridley, Waterloo Road, and The Crown.

Zephryn Taitte - Cyril Robinson

Zephryn Taitte

Cyril Robinson is a local mechanic from Poplar and Lucille's eventual husband who was introduced in Season 8. The character is played by Zephryn Taitte.

At the end of Season 12, Cyril and Lucille's marriage is on a tough stretch because the latter moved to Jamaica for work.

Before joining Call the Midwife, Taitte previously appeared as Dorian in Brothers with No Game. The actor's other roles include Doctors, No Shade, and Father Brown.

Olly Rix - Matthew Aylward

Olly Rix

Olly Rix joins the cast of Call the Midwife as Matthew Aylward.

Matthew is Trixie's husband and they are married in Season 12. Prior to that big event, though, Matthew faced difficult times due to the loss of her wife after being diagnosed with acute leukemia.

After an intense hostage situation in Season 13 Episode 1, Matthew tells Trixie about his concern that her job as a midwife is putting her in harm's way, but the latter reassures him that she will be okay.

Rix's notable credits include The Musketeers, The Spanish Princess, and Our Girl.

Rebecca Gethings - Sister Veronica

Rebecca Gethings

Sister Veronica is a resident nun at the Nonnatus House known for her lying antics and overbearing personality. The character is played by Rebecca Gethings.

While she is reprimanded by Sister Julienne at first, Sister Veronica proves that she is a reliable nun and a midwife after successfully delivering a baby in Season 12.

Gethings is known for her roles in The Thick of It, Extras, and Casino Royale.

Daniel Laurie - Reggie Jackson

Daniel Laurie

Daniel Laurie is part of the cast as Reggie Jackson.

Reggie is Fred's second cousin and surrogate son who helps him in the day-to-day activities in the Nonnatu House.

During Season 13's debut, Reggie organizes a spring pram decorating contest to cheer Rosalind up after a stressful labor.

Laurie previously appeared in Finding Alice and The Dark Tower.

Max Macmillan - Timothy Turner

Max Macmillan

Timothy Turner (played by Max Macmillan) is Dr. Patrick Turner's only son who follows in his father's footsteps by becoming a student doctor.

Macmillan's other acting credit is The Song of Names.

Alice Brown - Angela Turner

Alice Brown

Alice Brown plays the adopted daughter of Dr. Turner and Shelagh, Angela Turner.

Angela is an adorable young girl who has a passion for dancing.

Call the Midwife is Brown's first major acting credit.

Francesca Fullilove - Colette Corrigan

Francesca Fullilove

Francesca Fullilove reprises her role as Colette Corrigan, Nancy's daughter born during her teenage years.

Colette has a strong bond with the sisters of the Nonnatue House which is why she was overjoyed when Sister Julienne told her the news that she was given a room inside the place alongside her mother.

Similar to Alice Brown, Call the Midwife is also Fullilove's first major credit.

April Rae Hoang - May Tang

April Rae Hoang

Another adopted daughter of Patrick and Shelagh is April Rae Hoang's May Tang.

May is close friends with Angela and Collette and they spend time together in dancing lessons.

Hoang's other credits include Tell Me Everything and A Christmas Number One.

Edward Shaw - Teddy Turner

Edward Shaw

Teddy Turner (played by Edward Shaw) is Patrick and Shelagh's biological son, May's adoptive brother, and Timothy's half-brother.

Teddy is close with his siblings as well as Angela and Collette.

Shaw is known for his roles in My Sister's Bones and This is Going to Hurt.

Dame Vanessa Redgrave - Jennifer Worth (Voice)

Dame Vanessa Redgrave

Dame Vanessa Redgrave serves as the voice of Jennifer Worth, the author who wrote about her experience working as a nurse and midwife in the East End of London in the 1950s.

Call the Midwife is based on Worth's memoirs.

Redgrave has over 140 credits to her name, such as roles in Spark Hunter, Finding You, and The Secret Scripture.

Call the Midwife Season 13 airs every Sunday on BBC One at 8 p.m. local time.