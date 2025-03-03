1923 Season 2, Episode 2 has a stacked guest star lineup headlined by Jennifer Carpenter, Gilles Marini, and Joy Osmanski.

A lot is going on in 1923 Season 2's second episode on Paramount+. Some of the storylines include Spencer continuing his journey to Montana, Banner Creighton's looming betrayal, and Alexandra's pregnancy.

1923 Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Paramount+ on March 2.

1923 Season 2 Episode 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Jennifer Carpenter - US Marshal Mamie Fossett

Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter guest stars in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2 as US Marshal Mamie Fossett of Anadarko, Oklahoma.

Fossett is visited by Father Renaud and his two marshals to seek her assistance in finding Teonna Rainwater, claiming that she is a wanted murderer who killed five people.

She lets them know that she will be on the lookout for her, promising them that wanted posters will be spread throughout her post.

Carpenter's most recognizable role is playing Emily Rose in The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Debra Morgan in Dexter.

Robert Patrick - Sheriff McDowell

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick is one of the mainstays of 1923 Season 2. The actor brings Sheriff McDowell to life in the final season, who is a longtime friend of the Duttons.

In Episode 2, McDowell accompanies Jacob to convince Judge Garrett to let Zane and his family be in his custody, ultimately dropping the charges and releasing them scot-free.

Patrick has over 170 credits, with roles in The Night Agent, Reacher Season 2, and Peacemaker.

Michael Spears - Runs His Horse

Michael Spears

Michael Spears returns as Runs His Horse, the tribal leader of the Broken Rock Reservation. He is also Teonna Rainwater's father.

1923 Season 2, Episode 2 sees Runs His Horse to search for the rancher who owns the land they are on to negotiate a deal after learning from Pete Plenty Clouds that a cowboy is looking for strays and the rancher who owns the land might hunt them down.

Spears previously appeared in Into the West, You Can't Run Forever, and Reservation Dogs.

Sebastian Roche - Father Renaud

Sebastian Roche

Sebastian Roche returns as Father Renaud in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2.

At the crux of Father Renaud's story in the new episode is his continued search for Teonna Rainwater, with him reaching the outskirts of Anadarko, Oklahoma.

Roché can be seen in Queen of Tears, The Man in the High Castle, and The Young Pope.

Jamie McShane - Marshal Kent

Jamie McShane

Jamie McShane reprises his role as Marshal Kent, a loyal aide of Father Renaud who joins his quest to look for Teonna Rainwater.

During his initial encounter with US Marshal Fossett, Kent's arrogance is displayed as he downplays her post.

McShane has credits in A Great Divide, Wednesday, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Jeremy Gauna - Pete Plenty Clouds

Jeremy Gauna

Jeremy Gauna returns as Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923 Season 2, replacing Cole Brings Plenty who died in July 2024.

Pete appears in the new episode to inform Runs His Horse about the cowboy who told them about the fact that the land they are in doesn't belong to Qanah Parker's people anymore.

Elsewhere, his romance with Teonna Rainwater continues to blossom.

Gauna's notable credits include American Primeval, The Last Son, and Queen of the South.

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Joy Osmanski

Alice Davis is Zane's wife who was arrested for miscegenation. The character is played on-screen by Joy Osmanski.

Osmanski previously appeared in Stargirl, Santa Clarita Diet, and Duncanville.

Andy Dispensa - Luca

Andy Dispensa

Andy Dispensa reprises his role as Luca in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2.

After introducing Spencer to his kin (Sal Maceo), things go sideways after he refuses to stay longer because he wants to rush to Montana to be with his family.

Dispensa has credits in The Chosen, NCIS: Hawaii, and Messy.

Gilles Marini - Sal Maceo

Gilles Marini

Joining the world of 1923 is Gilles Marini as Sal Maceo, Luca's kin who welcomes him and Spencer Dutton upon their arrival in Italy.

Maceo has a lot of henchmen at his disposal, initially preventing Spencer from continuing his journey back to Montana.

Marini is best known for his roles in Brothers & Sisters, Sex and the City, and Switched at Birth.

Brian Konowal - Clyde

Brian Konowal

Brian Konowal appears as Clyde, Banner's friend whom he talks about being scared to death of Whitfield while also confiding to him that he is a sinner who will never see the gates of heaven.

Konowal is known for his roles in Barry, A Friend of the Family, and Adam Ruins Everything.

Caleb Martin - Dennis

Caleb Martin plays Dennis, one of the ranchers who accompanies Jacob and Jack in transporting Zane and his family to safety amid the storm.

Martin can be seen in Don't Say My Name, Diary of a Lunatic, and Unsheltered.

Mark Daneri - Dr. Steven Miller

Mark Daneri

Mark Daneri plays Dr. Steven Miller, the doctor tasked with giving treatment to Elizabeth after being bitten by a mountain wolf.

Daneri's notable credits include American Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Magic City.

IMDb: Mark Daneri

Ross Crain - US Marshal Thomas

Ross Crain

Ross Crain portrays US Marshal Thomas, another one of Father Renaud's loyal enforcers who was shot by an arrow in the new episode.

Crain also starred in The Walking Dead, Future Man, and The Resident.

Patrick Burch - Judge Garrett

Patrick Burch

Patrick Burch guest stars as Judge Garrett in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2.

Judge Garrett is the one handling the case of Alice, Zane's wife who was arrested.

Jacob and Sheriff McDowell visit Garrett to convince him to be lenient toward Alice and Zane.

While he is certain that Alice is guilty of miscegenation, a little convincing (or should viewers say, blackmail) from Jacob and somewhat threatening vibe from the Sheriff ultimately makes the judge return Zane and his family to Jacob's custody.

Burch is known for his roles in Outer Range, Dave, and Robots.

Olivia Tovar - Ester

Olivia Tovar

Olivia Tovar appears as Ester, US Marshal Fossett's secretary. Ester is also an accomplished sketch artist according to Fossett.

Outside of short films and music videos, 1923 is Tovar's major acting credit.

Henry Emde - Matthew Davis

Henry Emde is part of the cast as Matthew Davis, Alice and Zane's son.

1923 is Emde's major on-screen credit.

Remy Holt - Madelyne Davis

Remy Holt stars as Madelyne Davis, Alice and Zane's daughter.

Holt's other major acting credit is appearing as June in all 10 episodes of Beef.

John Donovan Wilson - Olaf

John Donovan Wilson

John Donovan Wilson stars as Olaf, the Norwegian man who introduces skiing to Whitfield.

Wilson can be seen in Knights of the Cross, Six Days of August, and Enchanting Christmas.

IMDb: John Donovan Wilson

Tyler Beardsley - Charlie (Bartender)

Tyler Beardsley

Tyler Beardsley briefly appears as Charlie, the bartender of the bar where Banner and Clyde are talking.

Beardsley starred in Oppenheimer, Lessons in Chemistry, and Yellowstone.

IMDb: Tyler Beardsley

Tom Vera - Beach Gang Member

Tom Vera

Tom Vera appears as a gang member who serves as a welcoming party for Spencer and Luca upon their arrival in Italy.

Vera's past credits include Walker, If I Could Ride, and The Shipment.

Derek Russo - Angelo

Derek Russo

Angelo (played by Derek Russo) is one of Maceo's strong enforcers who accompanies Spencer and later comes into conflict with him.

Russo also starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Rumble Through the Dark, and Cobra Kai.

Zack Scott - Chef

Zack Scott

Zack Scott appears as the chef who introduced pizza to Spencer.

1923 is Scott's first major acting credit.

Bobbie Grace - Secretary

Bobbie Grace

Bobbie Grace joins the cast of 1923 Season 2, Episode 2 as the Secretary who informs Judge Garrett about Jacob Dutton and Sheriff McDowell's arrival.

Grace has credits in Fear the Walking Dead, The Red Box, and Cherry Town 2023.

Lara Hammond - Nurse

Lara Hammond

Lara Hammond stars as the nurse who assisted Dr. Miller in treating Elizabeth's wolf bite.

1923 is Hammond's first major acting credit.

Read more about the full cast of 1923 Season 2.

Here are the main actors who appeared in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2:

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren - Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra Dutton

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford

Timothy Dalton - Donald Whitfield

Aminah Nieves - Teonna Rainwater

Brian Geraghty - Zane Davis

Jerome Flynn - Banner Creighton

Cooper Taylor - Spade

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra Dutton

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).