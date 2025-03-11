1923 Season 2 Episode 3 Guide: Cast, Guest Stars & Recap of 'Wrap Thee in Terror'

1923 Season 2, Episode 3 places the spotlight on Julia Schlaepfer's Alexandra Dutton as the likes of Michael Spears, C. Thomas Hawell, and Mike Mizwicki guest stars.

The new episode of the Yellowstone prequel series, "Wrap Thee in Terror," follows Alexandra's journey to New York as she makes her way to reunite with her husband, Brandon, who has his own fair share of run-ins with the Italian mob.

Elsewhere, Jacob Dutton continues his quest to put Zane and his family back to safety amid the ongoing storm.

1923 Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Paramount+ on March 9.

1923 Season 2 Episode 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Meg Hennessy - Aife

Meg Hennessy

Meg Hennessy appears as Aife, the pregnant woman who mocks Alexandra Dutton in the waiting room. She ends up receiving a slap from her after her continued annoyance.

Hennessy's other major credits include an appearance in Archive 81.

Shane Jacobsen - Ticket Agent

Shane Jacobsen

Shane Jacobsen stars as the helpful ticket agent in the Grand Central Station who accommodates Alexandra and gives her tips on the best route to take to Montana.

Jacobsen is known for his roles in Panic, Social Animals, and The Brave.

Steve Luna - Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson

Steve Luna

Steve Luna plays Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson, the second-in-command behind US Marshal Fossett who helps with the investigation behind the deaths of the Comanche boys.

Luna's notable credits include Shadow Boxing, UFO, and Christmas Dress.

Ron Weisberg - Dr. Kimble

Ron Weisberg

Ron Weisberg makes his 1923 debut as Dr. Kimble, the second doctor who examined Alex during the immigration process.

Weisberg also starred in Killer Vacation, Day 5, and Running with the Devil.

Michael Spears - Runs His Horse

Michael Spears

Michael Spears reprises his role as Runs His Horse, Teonna Rainwater's father who goes in alone to help convince the cowboys for help with the land.

Spears previously appeared in Into the West, You Can't Run Forever, and Reservation Dogs.

C. Thomas Howell - Anders

C. Thomas Howell

C. Thomas Howell plays Anders, the leader of the cowboys who agrees to help Runs His Horse with their land problem.

Howell has credits in The Outsiders, The Hitcher, and Gettysburg.

Brian Letscher - Dr. Shilling

Brian Letscher

Dr. Shilling (played by Brian Letscher) is the first doctor who rudely examined Alex Dutton upon her arrival in New York.

Letscher previously appeared in Pretty Little Liars, Walker, and Grey's Anatomy.

Mike Mizwicki - Walter Ridding

Mike Mizwicki

Mike Mizwicki joins the cast of 1923 Season 2, Episode 3 as Walter Ridding, the immigration officer who receives a brutally honest remark from Alexandra Dutton before eventually approving her entry to America.

Mizwicki can be seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Shadows in Mind, and I'll Be Around.

Andy Dispensa - Luca

Andy Dispensa

Andy Dispensa returns as Luca, Spencer's newfound friend whom he saved before it is eventually revealed that he has ties to the Italian mob.

Dispensa has credits in The Chosen, NCIS: Hawaii, and Messy.

Damien Leake - Marvin

Damien Leake

Damien Leake plays Marvin, the map seller who helps Alexandra Dutton get a cab in the busy streets of New York.

Leake is a world record-holding masters track and field athlete. As an actor, he appeared in The Great Debaters, Apocalypse Now, and Sea of Love.

Mark Daneri - Dr. Steven Miller

Mark Daneri

Mark Daneri makes a prominent appearance as Dr. Steven Miller, the Duttons' trusted doctor who checks in on Elizabeth Strafford and Zane upon his arrival to the ranch.

Daneri also starred in American Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Magic City.

Dougie Hall - Two Spears

Dougie Hall

Dougie Hall plays Two Spears, US Marshal Mamie Fossett's trusted translator who is a member of the Comanche tribe.

1923 is Hall's first major acting credit.

Here are the main actors who appeared in 1923 Season 2, Episode 3:

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren - Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford

Sebastian Roche - Father Renaud

Jamie McShane - Marshal Kent

Brian Geraghty - Zane Davis

Cooper Taylor - Spade

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra Dutton

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Jennifer Carpenter - US Marshal Mamie Fossett

Meanwhile, here are the other minor actors who appeared in the new episode:

Kelly Dealyn - Nurse (Exam Room)

Nancy L. Gray - Nurse

Lauren Martinez - Pregnant Woman

Matt Blackwell - Immigration Officer

Caleb Martin - Dennis

Danielle Vasinova - Ata Waipa

Charlie Ferguson - Cook

Kareem Badr - Cab Driver

Luke Marinkovich - Alabaster Man

Jason Kyle Johnson - Army Sergeant

Jon Michael Davis - Doctor # 1

Josh Cole - Second Mate

1923 Season 2 Episode 3 Plot Recap

Cara Dutton Doesn't Play Around

Helen Mirren

Following the cliffhanger ending of 1923 Season 2, Episode 2 (read more about its cast here) where Cara Dutton comes face to face with a wolf, "Wrap Thee in Terror" reveals that she prevailed, ultimately nailing the dead animal in a cross to serve as a warning to other wolves that the Yellowstone ranch is off limits.

After the nurse from the previous episode seemingly died off-screen due to the wolf, Cara helps the doctor and Spade to put some sense into Elizabeth, who is still grappling with the fact that she needs to be injected with a rabies shot 12 times in 10 days.

Elsewhere, Jacob Dutton and his troops manage to survive the harsh snow conditions, but the fight is far from over as they need to head back while tending to a still-injured Zane.

They arrive at the ranch just in time before Dr. Miller is about to leave. The good doctor checks on Zane, ultimately telling him that he has been diagnosed with subdural hematoma and the blood needs to be drained so he can be okay (read more about Zane's journey in 1923 Season 2).

The problem is Dr. Miller has no anesthesia to put Zane to sleep while he literally drills into his skull.

Meanwhile, Jack Dutton reunites with his wife Elizabeth who is now packing her things since she is determined to move back to Boston. It turns out that she has had enough of the ranch life, but she needs to finish her injection shots first before finally leaving.

Alexandra's Journey Continues

Julia Schlaepfer

After a perilous journey in the Atlantic seas, Alexandra of Sussex (or should I say, Alexandra Dutton) has finally made it to New York. However, there are setbacks on her arrival.

After dealing with rude doctors and immigration officers, she is almost sent home because of a policy about pregnant women being sent back to their home country because they can't work.

In the final interview, she gives a brutally honest response about freedom and how women are treated right before they enter America, noting, "I would say this is the least free I have ever felt in my life. If you wish to deny me entry, deny it, but deny it with some courtesy."

Thankfully, her passionate speech gives her stamp of approval to enter New York before eventually finding her way to Grand Central Station where she buys her train ticket to Montana.

While she has smooth sailing after entering the United States, Alexandra's fate is uncertain after a shady man follows her in the bathroom of the train.

The Pursuit for Teonna Rainwater

Michael Spears

While Teonna Rainwater doesn't appear on-screen, the character's storyline this episode is anchored by those pursuing her and her father, Runs His Horse.

In 1923 Season 2, Episode 2, Runs His Horse leaves Teonna and Pete Plenty Clouds to find a group of cowboys whom he deems as ranch owners to ask permission if they can stay on their land for the meantime.

Runs His Horse ends up finding the said cowboys and they agree with the native's request as long as he helps them run cattle right through where Teonna and Pete's camp is.

Meanwhile, US Marshal Mamie Fossett comes across a group of Comanche boys killed by the ruthless Father Renaud and Marshal Kent in the previous episode.

Fossett asks her translator (who is also a loyal enforcer) to tell the members of the tribe seeking revenge to stand down and leave it to her to deal with this fiasco.

Speaking of Renaud and Kent, the pair have already reached the Texas border where they talk about the importance of cowboys in the ever-changing landscape of the Midwest.

Spencer & Luca Have Their Own Set of Troubles

Brandon Sklenar

After a run-in with the Italian mob, Spencer and Luca are on a drive from Galveston to Fort Worth to deliver illegal booze in exchange for their freedom, but it appears that Spencer is not on board with the idea anymore due to a run-in with the border guards.

Luca tries to threaten him by pulling a gun on him, but Spencer quickly disarms him and asks to join him and look the other way.

However, family is at the top of Luca's priority list and he still engages in a shootout with the border guards which tragically kills him in the end.

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).