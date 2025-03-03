The latest episode of 1923 Season 2 caused fans to question the fate of Brian Geraghty's Zane Davis, an important Season 1 character recently reintroduced after missing the Season 2 premiere.

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, has only been back for its second season for two weeks, but the record-breaking sophomore season is already off to a hot start.

The Season 2 premiere not only caught viewers up with the show's main actors and characters but also introduced a new conflict for the Duttons that will make life even more difficult — an extremely brutal winter.

Who Is Zane in 1923?

Paramount+

Brian Geraghty's Zane Davis was introduced in 1923 Season 1. He appeared in all eight episodes of the first installment but was notably absent in the Season 2 premiere due to what happened to his character and family at the end of Season 1.

In Season 1, Zane is established as the foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Essentially, a foreman is the manager of every job on a ranch. They are there to make sure work that needs to be done is completed properly.

At the end of Season 1, Zane and his wife, Alice, are arrested for miscegenation, or, in other words, interracial marriage.

However, Zane was put in a clinic due to a head injury he received. Matters were only made worse in Season 2 when it was revealed that no one would treat his injury. Fortunately, Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton was able to get Zane and his family remanded to the ranch after Jacob caught the judge with illegal liquor.

What Happened to Zane in 1923 Season 2?

The Duttons and nearly every other character in 1923 Season 2 are forced to deal with a harsh winter, making almost every aspect of their lives much harder.

Luckily, in Season 2, Episode 2, Jacob is able to reunite with Zane, Alice, and their two children. Jacob took his nephew, Jack, with him, and once they had the family back together, they began traveling back to the ranch from Bozeman, Montana.

The group was traveling via wagon, but the weather was too harsh after a massive snowstorm hit. To survive, they had to ditch the horses and completely flip the wagon over on its top to provide shelter for themselves since the top of the wagon was entirely open.

Paramount+

Since Zane was still dealing with his head injury in the Yellowstone spinoff, he could barely walk, so the only option was for everyone to wait out the storm and try to stay alive.

Considering that the title of the episode was "The Rapist is Winter" and that the last fans saw of Jacob, Jack, Zane, and the other characters was a shot of them all huddled together, many wondered if Zane would survive the storm and make it out alive.

However, Paramount+ already spoiled Zane's fate when they released some promotional still images before the season premiered.

Paramount+

Zane was featured front and center in one of the images, but the real giveaway was the photo's caption. Instead of clarifying that the image was of Zane and that it was actor Brian Geraghty, the caption also stated that it came from Season 2, Episode 7.

It is also worth noting that the image makes it look like Zane is fine, so he will likely recover from his head injury fairly quickly once they return to the ranch.

So, fans don't have to worry about whether Zane will survive. On the other hand, his family's fate is still up in the air, but it would be shocking if they didn't make it out alive as well.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes premiere every Sunday.

Read some interesting facts about one of 1923's up-and-coming actors here.