After appearing all throughout Season 1, Aminah Nieves made her return to 1923 as Teonna Rainwater in the Season 2 premiere on Paramount+.

1923 returned with a bang following a record-breaking amount of time that the show was away.

Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the Season 2 premiere of the Yellowstone spin-off already raised questions such as why one character was recast, but now fans are interested in learning more about one of the show's most consistent actors.

Wiki Biography Details on Aminah Nieves (Filmography & More)

Paramount+

Aminah Nieves Went to Acting School in New York

Aminah Nieves honed her acting skills at a school in New York City, and it was there that she really learned what it meant to be in front of a camera or on stage.

In an interview with Deadline, the 1923 actress talked about how she got into show business, explaining that she "wanted to be on stage" from a very early age:

"It’s kind of interesting because from the moment I could even dream or wish up on a star, I wanted to be on stage. I knew I wanted to perform."

However, before even that, Aminah thought she would go down a different route. Instead of going into acting, she was originally interested in being a "traveling symphonic musician." Plans changed for her, though, and she instead made the journey to New York to go to acting school:

"I did music. I thought I was going to be this traveling symphonic musician. And then I was like, psych! I’m going to actually go to New York and go to school for acting."

One of the major classes Aminah took while learning the skills of acting was called PATH, which stands for Power Audition Technique Honing. Its main goal is to help actors with their auditions and landing roles, and it is taught by acting coach Gregory Sims.

Aminah Was a Background Actor Before Making it Big

Many fans know Aminah Nieves from her role as Teonna Rainwater in 1923, but before she landed any major parts, she worked as a background actor.

In the same Deadline interview, she explained that she worked as a background actor "for four or five years," but also revealed what her life was like even before she began that.

Aminah also talked about how, at one point, she had to work four jobs at once in just to pay rent:

"I background acted for four or five years. I was working four jobs at once in New York, trying to make rent. I’m also an herbalist, so I was working at my herbal shop and doing my own practice outside of that. I was also a doula and worked in a clothing store. But I quit all of those at once because I realized I wasn’t fulfilled."

However, Aminah didn't just work as a background actor for the pay. Instead, according to her, she "wanted to know how it all worked" and learn the ins and outs of the business.

She also inspiringly revealed how she only had "$21 to [her] name when [she] booked 1923:"

"The reason why I started background acting was not just because of the money, but because I wanted to know how it all worked. After I saved up money, I quit and moved to my parents’ house. I had $21 to my name when I booked '1923.'"

Aminah is Best Known for 1923

Most fans know Aminah from 1923 (read about Season 2's full cast here), where she plays a Native American woman named Teonna Rainwater.

Her character in the show is from the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, which also has a major presence in Yellowstone, especially after the Reservation and its people acquired the Dutton Ranch in the series finale.

In the past, she has appeared in other projects such as V/H/S/99 and Blueberry (as well as a few shorts and a music video), but the Paramount+ series is undoubtedly the biggest production she has been a part of.

In 1923, Teonna was taken from her family and placed in a Catholic boarding school where she suffered abuse. This is hard to watch for many, but it is important since it accurately details and brings awareness to how Indigenous People have suffered throughout American history.

In an interview with Elle, Aminah talked about the representation of Indigenous People in major productions like 1923, explaining that it is important "to portray [their] story as accurately" as possible because "a lot of people don't know what happened or deny that it happened:"

"A lot of people don’t know what happened or deny it happened; some people even think Native Americans don’t exist anymore. That’s why it’s so important to portray our story as honestly as we can, especially on bigger platforms like this, so people can’t run away from it anymore. They need to see it. They need to witness what has actually happened by people who they might share DNA with."

In the same interview, Aminah shared experiences that her own grandfather went through and how his story was similar to Teonna's. She also revealed that, through Teonna and her story, her family has been able "to talk about [their own situations] deeper," which she considers "a blessing:"

"Teonna has even opened up space for my own family to talk about this deeper, which has been such a blessing. My grandfather didn’t attend boarding school, but he did attend a school with a similar mentality. I’ve never heard him speak on anything like this before. He is just so proud and thankful, and he’s explained to me how he experienced similar situations to what Teonna went through."

Aminah Will Star in Kathryn Bigelow's Next Movie

Aminah has recently dedicated a lot of time to 1923 and her portrayal of Teonna Rainwater. However, she already has another role lined up, and this time it will be for a project debuting on the big screen instead of a television show.

The actress was confirmed to be starring in Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming Netflix movie. Bigelow was the first female to ever win an Oscar Award for Best Director and has two Oscars for her film The Hurt Locker.

It is also worth mentioning that Bigelow was also nominated as a director for Zero Dark Thirty, so Aminah will be working with an extremely accomplished filmmaker.

Bigelow's upcoming film has not yet been titled and does not have a release date, but its cast is stacked with major actors, so Aminah will be able to share the screen with some of the best. Some cast members in the film will be Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee, Gabriel Basso, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram.

None of the cast members, Bigelow, nor Netflix have revealed any details about the future title, but it has been rumored to be set at the White House during some sort of national crisis.

Aminah Has This Advice for Aspiring POC Actors

Aminah has persevered through hardships and has found success with 1923 and the upcoming movie that will be directed by Kathryn Bigelow. While she has been able to fulfill some of her dreams, she wants POC actors and others within certain communities to remember a few specific things.

In an interview with Backstage, she revealed these points in an inspiring message:

"I have a message for all my anxiety-riddled brown and Black babies in the world, my queer babies, our AAPI relatives, and our allies who show up and see all that we are: You are good enough. Your beauty moves through waters thicker than any man could possibly wade. Your tenacity is bold and vibrant. Not even Monet could paint something as beautiful as you. The sweet sound of your voice echoes into that rich soil, singing what life will be. You are the manifestation of what your ancestors warned many about."

She also talked about her own experiences and how she has learned from things that have happened to her:

"There’s a lot of advice I could give you about how to get by in this industry; but if you don’t start from a place of believing in your own power, it won’t mean a thing. Things started to change for me when I realized I craved the act of listening to my family, my elders, and the land. Though I was always in communication with them, it was hard to see past the cloud of my own anxiety, so I didn’t know how to surrender to my art in a way that felt safe."

Aminah also detailed that meditation greatly helped her, urging others to try it as well:

"My best advice for anyone is to try meditation. Use the gift of the medicine that is around you, harness the beauty that we tend to take for granted, and be as forgiving of yourself and others as nature is of us. Step into that fear and demand that it listens to you."

How To Follow Aminah Nieves Online

Fans who want to keep up with Aminah online can do so on Instagram.

New episodes of 1923 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+, and fans can view the full release schedule for the show here.