Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will reprise their roles as Jacob and Cara Dutton in 1923 Season 2, and each episode's respective release date has already been confirmed.

Fans were introduced to the 1923 Dutton family in Season 1, which was released in 2022. Now, after a record-breaking amount of time, Season 2 will return and feature the family in the midst of conflict not only with those trying to take their land but with a harsh winter as well.

1923 Season 2's Official Release Schedule

Paramount+

Rotten Tomatoes recently confirmed the dates and times that each episode of 1923 Season 2 will be released on Paramount+.

The initial release date (February 23, 2025) was confirmed at the end of Yellowstone Season 5 when the first official trailer was also revealed (read about the five major plot details the trailer confirmed here).

After Episode 1 premieres on Sunday, February 23, 2025, every other episode will be released weekly on Sunday nights until the finale airs on April 13.

It is worth noting that every episode of 1923 Season 2 will exclusively premiere on Paramount+ like Season 1 did, unlike Yellowstone which was a Paramount Network series.

All of 1923 Season 2's episodes will drop on the streaming platform at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on the Sundays that they will be released.

The full release schedule for 1923 Season 2 can be seen below:

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 23, 2025

Episode 2 - Sunday, March 2, 2025

Episode 3 - Sunday, March 9, 2025

Episode 4 - Sunday, March 16, 2025

Episode 5 - Sunday, March 23, 2025

Episode 6 - Sunday, March 30, 2025

Episode 7 - Sunday, April 6, 2025

Episode 8 - Sunday, April 13, 2025

What Will Happen in Yellowstone Season 2?

The initial trailer that was released for 1923 Season 2 revealed a lot about what fans can expect to see in the upcoming installment.

As mentioned, the Montana mountains were covered in snow, meaning that the family will have to weather through an extremely tough winter. That will only make the battle against Donald Whitfield even harder.

Another major moment in the trailer is Jacob confirming that he is leaving the ranch. The most likely scenario is that he will have to go out and help Spencer make it back home to Montana, but many fans will be interested to see not only what Jacob has to go through but how the Dutton homestead will fare without him.

Elizabeth and Jack will most definitely be dealing with a lot of emotional trauma in the upcoming season due to Elizabeth's miscarriage at the end of Season 1, so their journey will also likely be explored in the upcoming installment.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025.