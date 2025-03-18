1923 Season 2 Spoilers: Here's What to Expect from the Final Episodes

Fans waited for more than two years to see 1923 Season 2, and with the installment now halfway over, some details have been revealed via rumors, official images, and episode descriptions.

1923 returned to Paramount+ after a record-breaking hiatus. The Taylor Sheridan-written Yellowstone spinoff showcases what life was like for the Duttons in the 1920s just after the end of World War I.

So far, Season 2 has featured Spencer and Alexandra Dutton (separately) trying to make it to Montana while Jacob and Cara have faced the harsh realities of Winter at the Yellowstone Dutton ranch.

What Will Happen in the Rest of 1923 Season 2?

Paramount+

Before the Yellowstone Season 5 finale aired, one of the most important scenes from the entire series was leaked online. Specifically, the sequence where Beth and Rip confronted Jamie and killed him was revealed by a Montana resident who lived beside the filming location where that scene was shot.

Fortunately, nothing so consequential has been leaked about 1923 Season 2 so far, but some rumors and other descriptions have made their way into the public eye that could give away some major details, specifically regarding the end of the season (which will also be the end of the entire series).

Alexandra Won’t Make It to Montana Until the End

Before 1923 Season 2 was released, titles and synopses of each episode (aside from Episode 8) were released online. Paramount did not officially reveal them, so many thought that they could be false, but both the titles and synopses of the first four episodes were all proven to be correct as the episodes aired.

That being said, it can be inferred that the listings for Episodes 5-7 will also be correct. The synopsis that was listed for Episode 7 (which will apparently be titled "A Dream and a Memory") included a short but revealing sentence at the end that said, "Alexandra braves the cold."

This implies that Alexandra will still not have reached the Yellowstone Ranch by Episode 7, meaning that her cross-country journey will last nearly, if not all, the entire season.

It is worth noting that the synopses for Episodes 5 and 6 also mention Alexandra. Episode 5's states, "Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains," while Episode 6's reveals, "Alexandra catches a lucky break during her journey."

Many thought Alexandra and Spencer would be reunited sometime around mid-season, but since the latter was only in Fort Worth, Texas during Episode 4 and Alexandra will still be traveling in Episode 7, it looks unlikely that they will spend a lot of time together, if any at all.

It is possible that Alexandra won't make it to Montana until Episode 8, meaning that she may not even be featured with the Duttons for a full episode.

Jack's Absence Could Spell Death

One of the most interesting aspects about the 1923 Season 2 synopses is that they do not mention Jack Dutton in any capacity. This doesn't necessarily mean anything bad will happen to him, but something else coupled with that could mean that he could be in danger in one of the coming episodes.

Paramount+

In the first look still images that Paramount released for Season 2, a shot of Elizabeth Dutton from Episode 7 was revealed. In the photo, she is hiding under a bed or table while holding a double-barrel shotgun. She doesn't look extremely frightened, but there is a bit of worry on her face.

Paramount+

Another still from that same episode features Zane, who was previously thought to be dead earlier in the season, taking cover behind a flipped wagon.

It is possible that the conflict between Whitfield and Jacob Dutton could come to a head in Episode 7 and result in a wild-west style shootout on or near the ranch.

That would explain why the wagon Zane is behind is flipped over (he would be using it for cover from gunfire), and would also give more context to why Elizabeth is hiding with a gun of her own.

Since there are no descriptions of Jack Dutton in any of the episode synopses and since there are no images of him in the batch of first-look pictures, it is possible that he could be killed in Episode 7 if there is a major sequence of gunfire and/or action.

Now that fans know Alexandra is pregnant, it is almost a guarantee that John Dutton II (Kevin Costner's John Dutton's father) will be her and Spencer's child. If that is the case, Jack could easily be killed off without leaving a plot hole for the Dutton family tree in 1923.

It is also worth noting that another still image from Episode 7 features Jacob and Cara appearing extremely distressed, making it even more possible that Jack could be killed and the picture could be their reaction.

Paramount+

As seen in the photo, they both look extremely worried as Cara is resting her head on Jacob. Perhaps Jack is shot and is in critical condition during the episode before passing away at the end.

Connecting Teonna to the Duttons

So far, many 1923 and Yellowstone fans have had a difficult time figuring out how Teonna Rainwater (read more about Aminah Nieves, Teonna's actress, here) will eventually connect to the Duttons and Montana since she has not been there throughout the series.

However, Episode 4 teased that the connection could be coming, and the episode synopses for Episodes 6 and 7 make it even more likely.

In Episode 4, Teonna and Spencer Dutton were both in Texas. Some fans thought that they might cross paths and journey the rest of the way to Montana together, but that didn't happen.

However, there is still hope for Alexandra to find Teonna and for the pair to help each other to Montana. Alexandra is on a train to Billings, Montana during Episode 4, but since she will be "[braving] the cold" in Episode 7, something will likely happen to delay her arrival to The Treasure State.

The Episode 7 synopsis also states, "Teonna has a fateful run-in." It is possible that Teonna and Alexandra could cross paths in Episode 7, especially if both of them are fighting the cold.

This would lay the groundwork for the relationship between Thomas Rainwater (a descendant of Teonna) and John Dutton, and would also give some poetry to Kayce gifting the Yellowstone's land to Thomas and the Broken Rock Indian Reservation in Yellowstone.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes premiere every Sunday on the platform.