1923 Season 2: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

The Yellowstone prequel spin-off 1923 will bring its Season 2 soon, and from its potential release date to its cast, to what may happen, there are a few known details about the upcoming episodes.

4 Important Details Regarding 1923 Season 2

Paramount+

In short, 1923 Season 2 does not yet have a release date. However, due to when the release date of Season 1 was announced, it will likely not be long before fans know when they can expect to see the upcoming episodes of the prequel series.

Filming for Season 1 began in August 2022, and at least a rough release window for that installment was known while filming was still underway. Its specific release date (December 18, 2022) was then officially announced a couple of months later in October.

Filming for Season 2 began on July 8, 2024, and lasted until September 26. So, if Season 2 had followed Season 1's announcement schedule, fans would have already been informed of a rough window when 1923 Season would be released.

Since it hasn't yet been revealed but filming wrapped up nearly two months ago as of writing, an official announcement for when 1923 Season 2 will be released will likely happen soon.

When Is 1923 Season 2 Coming Out?

Paramount+

Although 1923 Season 2 does not have a release date, it is possible to predict when it could premiere.

If 1923 Season 2 were to follow a similar release schedule as Season 1, it would likely premiere in December.

However, since there has been no announcement regarding a release date and December is just next month (as of writing), the likelihood that Season 2 will be released in December is extremely low.

It is also worth noting that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 is premiering on Sunday, November 10 and that that show will still be airing new episodes throughout December.

Since 1923 and Yellowstone are part of the same universe, creator Taylor Sheridan may not want the two shows to release episodes at the same time.

If that is the case, the release date for 1923 Season 2 could be announced at the end of an upcoming Yellowstone episode (possibly even the Season 5, Part 2 premiere). That release date may confirm that the upcoming show will premiere shortly after Yellowstone Season 5 ends.

Who's Cast in 1923 Season 2?

Paramount+

1923 Season 1 featured one of the biggest casts in any television series currently airing. For example, it was led by acting legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren but also included huge supporting actors such as Game of Thrones' Jerome Flynn.

Season 2 will see the return of many Season 1 actors and characters. Ford and Mirren will be reprising their roles, but there will also be a few new faces show up as well.

Here is a full list of the expected cast of 1923 Season 2:

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren - Cara Dutton

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford

Jerome Flynn - Banner Creighton

Aminah Nieves - Teonna Rainwater

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra

Brian Geraghty - Zane Davis

Timothy Dalton - Donald Whitfield

Sebastian Rouche - Father Renaud

Robert Patrick - William McDowell

Isabel May - Elsa Dutton

One of the most notable new actors who will be reportedly joining 1923 Season 2 according to Deadline will be Jennifer Carpenter. Carpenter's most notable past role was in Dexter where she played the titular character's sister, Debra.

Deadline also reported that Janet Montgomery (The Ex-Wife) and Augustus Prew (Players) will be a part of the show's upcoming season. Both actors will be in a recurring role, with Montgomery's character being named Hillary and Prew's character being named Paul.

What Will Happen in 1923 Season 2?

Paramount+

The premise of 1923 is similar to Yellowstone and 1883 in the sense that it follows a couple of generations of the Dutton family.

However, 1923 Season 1's scope was big enough to rival any TV show, as it featured multiple plotlines that took place around the world.

For example, one of the show's main characters is Teonna, who spent a lot of Season 1 trying to get back to her people. Throughout Season 1, Teonna went through a lot - likely more than any other character.

In Season 2, her plot will definitely be continued and she will continue trying to make it back to her people, but the road ahead is going to be just as hard on her as it was in Season 1.

Spencer and Alex are the stars of another 1923 plotline that saw them journeying toward the Yellowstone in Season 1.

However, at the end of the season, they had to say their goodbyes to one another, but Alex promises to meet Spencer in Bozeman.

Season 2 will likely explore their being apart from each other, and fans will definitely sympathize with them as they try to make it back together.

Ford and Mirren's Jacob and Cara will of course be front and center in 1923 Season 2, but, like other characters, they won't be laid back and relaxing, Instead, due to Whitfield's attack on Jacob and the ranch, the rivalry between those two will definitely be further explored when 1923 returns.

1923 is available to stream on Paramount+.