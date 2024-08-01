Yellowstone only has a few episodes remaining until the show ends, and now, fans have a good idea of the 2024 release schedule of Season 5, Part 2.

Season 5, Part 1 began in November 2022 and ended on January 1, 2023. Since then, fans have patiently waited for the final six episodes of the season (and the series) to be released, but multiple factors kept delaying Season 5's return.

Season 5, Part 2 was set to come out near the end of 2023, but the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes and the drama between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan pushed it back to 2024.

A press release shared by Paramount Network confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will officially premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Eight episodes comprised Season 5, Part 1, but only six are expected to make up Part 2.

Looking at past seasons, the full release schedule of Season 5, Part 2 can be inferred.

For example, both Season 4 and Season 5, Part 1 had two-episode premieres, and while it has not yet been confirmed, Season 5, Part 2 will also likely have a two-episode premiere. Fans could be treated to two of the six episodes back-to-back on November 10.

Every other season of Yellowstone generally released a new episode each week, with the only exception being when there was a major holiday (Season 5, Part 1 skipped December 25, 2023 due to Christmas).

However, since no major events or holidays will be on any Sunday throughout November or December, Season 5, Part 2 will likely not skip any weeks.

Therefore, below is the expected release schedule of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 including a two-episode premiere on Sunday, November 10. Each episode will likely be released at 8 p.m. ET/PT:

Episode 1 - Sunday, November 10

Episode 2 - Sunday, November 10

Episode 3 - Sunday, November 17

Episode 4 - Sunday, November 24

Episode 5 - Sunday, December 1

Episode 6 - Sunday, December 8

What Will Happen in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

When fans last saw the Yellowstone characters, half were on their way to Texas, Jamie was plotting to impeach and possibly even kill John, and Beth was ready to come for Jamie with no holds barred.

Many of those plotlines will likely be fleshed out when Season 5, Part 2 rolls around, but there will be one major problem - Kevin Costner did not return to film Part 2, so John Dutton (the show's main character) will not be in the final episodes.

It is possible that Part 2 will begin by establishing that some time has passed since the end of Part 1, which would give the show an excuse to have John dead.

That may sound a little harsh, but it is the only way the show could realistically explain why he is no longer around, as he proved time and time again he would do anything for his ranch and his family.

If that were to happen, it's possible that Rip and half of the remaining characters will already be back from Texas. At the same time, that would likely cheapen the end of Part 1 a bit.

However, no matter what, fans can still at least expect a major showdown between Beth and Jamie, especially since they have so much history. Other characters, such as Kayce, Rip, Monica, Tate, etc., will all continue their character arcs.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and Season 5, Part 2 will begin on November 10.

