Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Release Window Breaks This Frustrating Record

The newly revealed release window for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is still a while away, and it will break one frustrating record for the series.

Yellowstone fans have been waiting a long time for the show to return with the final episodes of Season 5, with no immediate end to the drought in sight.

While Yellowstone may be ending, the show has already lined up two spin-offs with the 1944 prequel series and a new 2024 sequel show, in which Interstellar actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star.

Yellowstone's Final Episodes Will Break This Record

Paramount

A new report from Variety revealed Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 won't premiere until November 2024. As such, the series' S5P2 premiere will break the record for the longest gap between Yellowstone releases in the show's five-year history.

Previously, the longest window between batches of episodes came between Seasons 3 and 4 at 441 days, with the former concluding on August 23, 2020, while Yellowstone didn't return for the latter until November 7, 2021.

This, of course, came due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on development, production, and release. Meanwhile, the latest delay was largely caused by the recently concluded writers' and actors' strike.

With Season 5 Part 2's release window of November 2024, there will be, at a minimum, a 670-day gap between the end of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 on January 1, 2023, and the show returning for its final eight episodes with Part 2 late next year.

The full list of release windows between Yellowstone seasons can be seen below:

Season 1 - 2: 301 days

301 days Season 2 - 3: 298 days

298 days Season 3 - 4: 441 days

441 days Season 4 - 5 (Part 1): 315 days

315 days Season 5 (Part 1) - 5 (Part 2): 670 days, minimum

Why Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Got a Massive Delay

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has faced a number of obstacles, not least of which came with the writers' and actors' strike which held up work on the script and delayed the show from getting its final episodes into production.

There's also the issue of Yellowstone largely shooting outdoors in Montanna, which, according to Deadline, is part of the reason production won't begin until Spring 2024 as the winter snowy season will need to round out first.

Additionally, the series will have to contend with the shock exit of series-long star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton. The star's departure reportedly stemmed from a dispute over his availability schedule for further episodes.

Granted, as the episodes have yet to be filmed and are still many months away from production, various reports have made it clear the situation surrounding Costner could still change to incorporate him into Season 5 Part 2.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 is currently expected to premiere in November 2024.