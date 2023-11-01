After being delayed due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 received a promising update on when it could be released.

Season 5 Part 1 of Yellowstone was released throughout November and December 2022, with the midseason finale taking place on January 1, 2023.

The initial plan was for a break to occur between Part 1 and Part 2, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes caused the entire production process to be continuously pushed back.

Filming for Part 2 was supposed to begin in March, but as Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes revealed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast and crew still "have not [started filming the second half of Season 5]."

On a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni, Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni himself revealed that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will begin filming "at the beginning of the year" as long as the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

Belloni also stated that the "scripts are already written" for Part 2, or are at least "being written," so the episodes could potentially come out as early as "spring or summer:"

"Well, Yellowstone being on [air] will benefit this movie. Because, if everything works out, and the SAG strike is settled, Yellowstone will probably go back into production at the beginning of the year. So it could be out this Spring or Summer. Scripts are already written, I am told, or being written."

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 P2 Release?

As Matthew Belloni stated on his podcast, the production of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 solely depends on when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

It is impossible to predict exactly when the strike will be over, but due to recent promising developments as of writing, it is likely that a deal will be reached sometime at the beginning of November.

If true and an agreement is made between the two sides around that time frame, then Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 would definitely be able to begin filming at the beginning of 2024.

It is also important to note that, unlike some shows such as Ahsoka and Loki, Yellowstone doesn't require a lot of VFX work, so once it is actually shot, the post-production process is relatively short.

That being said, it is extremely possible that Part 2, which will also be the last batch of episodes in the entire series, could begin to release in late Spring 2024.

Every season of Yellowstone that was already released is available to stream on Peacock.