Yellowstone 2023: CBS Announces S2 Finale Release Date & Time

CBS officially confirmed the date and time that the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone will be released on cable TV, as fans wait for Season 5, Part 2.

Due to drama with Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner along with the SAG-AFTRA strike, production on the series' final season faced massive delays, leaving many anxious for the story to return after Season 5, Part 1 arrived in November 2022.

In the meantime, Paramount allowed its hit series to enjoy a run on the CBS TV network for the first time, with Season 1 finishing its run in late October as the show's actors and staff wait to get back to work on the final episodes.

Yellowstone Season 2 Finale Confirmed for TV Release

Paramount

Paramount announced CBS will finish the release of Yellowstone Season 2 on TV with Episode 9 and Episode 10 (the Season 2 finale) being shown on Sunday, December 3.

Episode 9 will air at 8:00 p.m. ET before Episode 10 releases at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Episode 9 is titled "Enemies by Monday," showing the Dutton family preparing for a major final feud with the Becks, while Beth Dutton provides some help for Monica Dutton, who finds herself in a confrontation with two police officers.

This will be followed by the Season 2 finale, "Sins of the Father," with the battle between the Duttons and Becks' feud reaching a breaking point as the Duttons are thrown into a frenzy to protect one of their family members

This is the second time during Yellowstone's TV run on CBS that two episodes have aired on the same night, with Episode 7 and Episode 8 from Season 1 both being shown on October 15.

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 Return?

Season 5, Part 2 of Yellowstone was confirmed to debut in November 2024, although reports noted that star Kevin Costner may not be part of the series' final episodes in any capacity following his spat with series creator and sole writer Taylor Sheridan.

And even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now officially resolved, Sheridan may have a tall order ahead of him if Costner's role has to be written out of the series' final episodes.

Thankfully, these airings of early Yellowstone seasons are keeping the show's popularity steady amongst fans, with Variety reporting that viewership on Peacock increased by 26% in mid-to-late September during the CBS showings.

Although reports from early November teased that Season 5, Part 2 is already written, the aforementioned changes could delay filming even further, leaving fans even more anxious to see how this hit series closes out its drama-filled saga.

Yellowstone is currently airing on CBS on Sunday nights, and the series is streaming on Peacock.