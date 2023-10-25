Yellowstone 2023: CBS Announces S2 Premiere Release Date & Time

Reruns of Season 2 of Yellowstone will be airing on CBS in the same fashion as Season 1.

Paramount Network's Yellowstone is currently waiting for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes to end before beginning filming on Season 5 Part 2. In the meantime, reruns of Season 1 episodes played on CBS through September and October.

These episodes performed extremely well on the network, averaging between 4 and 5 million viewers per episode.

Paramount

CBS recently confirmed that it will be airing the Season 2 premiere of Yellowstone on its cable network.

The premiere episode, which is titled "A Thundering," will be released on Sunday, October 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET during that one-hour evening slot.

It was also confirmed that the episode will air on the same network on the West Coast at 8:30 p.m. PT.

When Season 1 of the show was recently featured on CBS, its episodes also came out in the same time slot every Sunday.

Since the Season 2 premiere was officially announced, fans can expect the entire season to follow every subsequent Sunday night at the same time.

Will Seasons 4 and 5 Be Released on CBS?

CBS and Paramount likely saw the successful viewership numbers of Season 1 of Yellowstone on the CBS channel, which in turn led to the companies deciding to bring Season 2 to the network as well.

Yellowstone is an extremely popular show, and many viewers are probably getting to experience it for the first time through these reruns on CBS.

So, if the viewership numbers are as high for the upcoming Season 2 episodes, it is safe to assume that the entire show will continue to air until Season 5 Part 2 comes out.

Part 2 still hasn't been filmed, so it will be a while before any new episodes come out on the Paramount network, leaving plenty of time for the remaining rerun episodes to come out on CBS.