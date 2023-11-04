Yellowstone 2023: CBS Confirms TWO S2 Episodes Airing This Week

CBS confirmed that two Season 2 episodes of Paramount Network's Yellowstone will air on the broadcast station this weekend instead of just one.

Many fans are anxiously waiting for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 to come out, but in the meantime, CBS and Paramount are trying to satisfy everyone by releasing reruns of the show on CBS for the first time.

The entirety of Season 1 was released throughout September and October, and after the viewership numbers for those episodes were quite high (an average of 4 to 5 million viewers per episode), CBS and Paramount decided to follow it up with Season 2.

CBS Releasing Two Yellowstone Episodes This Weekend

Paramount

CBS confirmed that not one but two episodes of Season 2 of Yellowstone will be aired on the cable network on Sunday, November 5.

The two episodes that will be released will be Season 2 Episode 2, "New Beginnings," and Episode 3, "The Reek of Desperation."

CBS also revealed the exact time slots that these episodes will fit into on Sunday. Episode 2 will be released at 8:00 p.m. ET, and Episode 3 will follow at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can expect more episodes of the show to be released in the coming weeks, but it is unclear if CBS will elect to air just one episode per week moving forward or if it will continue this two-episode-per-week trend.

Why Is CBS Airing Yellowstone Reruns?

Yellowstone is an extremely popular TV show, but seeing as how Seasons 1 and 2 came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively, coupled with the fact that they are available to stream on Peacock, it may make fans wonder exactly why CBS is doing this in the first place.

The ongoing actors' strike delayed the production of Season 5 Part 2 immensely. According to reports, Part 2 was supposed to begin filming back in March.

Considering it is now November as of writing, filming for Part 2 is already eight months behind schedule, and recent reports stated that it won't actually start shooting until the beginning of 2024 at the earliest.

However, it is not just Yellowstone that is impacted by the strike. Other Paramount and CBS programs aren't able to film new seasons or episodes either, which is why the networks are being forced to feature reruns on their cable channels.

Despite Yellowstone being available to stream, the reruns are still generating incredible viewership numbers on CBS, which is why it keeps electing to air more episodes.

It is possible and even likely that the entire show will end up premiering on the network while fans wait for Season 5 Part 2 to release.

The first five seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.