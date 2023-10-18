CBS, which is currently airing reruns of Paramount Network's Yellowstone series, confirmed exactly when the Season 1 finale will premiere on its cable channel.

Yellowstone has been one of the most successful shows on TV since its inception in 2018, but the series' production was recently halted due to drama between series lead Kevin Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan as well as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Until the actors' strike gets resolved and Season 5 Part 2 can finally begin filming, Paramount allowed reruns of the show to air on the CBS network, beginning with Season 1.

When Will the Season 1 Finale of Yellowstone Air on CBS?

Paramount

CBS recently confirmed that Season 1, Episode 9 of Yellowstone, titled "The Unravelling: Part 2," will be released on the network on Sunday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET. It'll air during the one-hour timeslot, from 9-10 p.m. ET.

This episode is notably the finale of Season 1, and when it airs on CBS, it will mark the end of the Season 1 reruns of the show that began on September 17.

Will Season 2 of Yellowstone Come Out on CBS Next?

Before Yellowstone reruns began airing on CBS, it was only confirmed that the first season would be available on the network.

However, since the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, it would be beneficial to all parties involved to continue releasing past episodes of the show on CBS since the Season 1 reruns have been so successful.

It was reported that the first five episodes of Season 1 averaged between 4 and 5 million viewers on CBS when they were recently released on that network, an impressive number considering Season 1 is not only five years old but is also available to stream on Peacock.

Since the strikes have created a bit of a dead period for new releases, cable networks have been forced to air reruns to try to make up for the lack of viewership, and Yellowstone seems to be the best option for CBS as of this time.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.