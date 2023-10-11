Yellowstone 2023: CBS Confirms TWO Episodes Airing This Week

While fans wait for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2's release, CBS shared that two notable episodes from Season 1 will air on the network soon.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 made its debut on CBS on November 10, 2022, with the show's midseason finale airing on January 1, 2023.

Amid the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike (and no new content to showcase), the network has successfully been airing reruns of Yellowstone Season 1 in 2023. Variety revealed that an average of 4 million to 5 million viewers tuned in to watch the first five episodes of Season 1.

CBS Announces More Yellowstone Re-runs in 2023

Paramount

CBS confirmed that reruns of Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 7, "A Monster Is Among Us," and Episode 8, "The Unravelling Part 1," will air on Sunday, October 15 on the network at 8:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

This is part of CBS' efforts to release previous episodes from Season 1. Over the past month, the network aired the following episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1 - "Daybreak:" September 17

Season 1, Episode 2 - "Kill the Messenger:" September 24

Season 1, Episode 3 - "No Good Horses:" September 24

Season 1, Episode 4 - "The Long Black Train:" October 1

Season 1, Episode 5 - "Coming Home:" October 1

Season 1, Episode 6 - "The Remembering:" October 8

After the airing of Season 1 Episodes 7 and 8, the network will also release Yellowstone Episode 9 - "The Unraveling Part 2" on Sunday, October 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Why CBS' Rerun Strategy Benefits Yellowstone

The latest viewership numbers proved that Yellowstone Season 1 reruns on CBS are successful considering they are pulling in at least 4 million household viewers.

AiringYellowstone Season 1 allows new viewers to gain firsthand knowledge of what the series is about.

As a result, once the audience is invested enough in Season 1, they could likely binge the rest of the season on Peacock, helping the streaming service gain more subscribers.

In fact, the positive effect of the reruns has already carried over to Peacock. In September 2023, Variety reported that Yellowstone viewership on the streaming service between September 17 and 27 increased by 26%.

It is unknown if the high viewership is due to nostalgia or if it simply attracted new fans. Either way, this is a good sign ahead of the show's impending return for Season 5 Part 2.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 is streaming on Peacock.