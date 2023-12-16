Yellowstone Announces 2024 TV Release Date Schedule on CBS

CBS will kick off the 2024 year with the release Season 3 of Yellowstone for the first time on its TV broadcast network, and now viewers know exact schedule of when each episode will come out.

Yellowstone (which is now waiting to film Season 5 Part 2) began as a Paramount Network original series in 2018. However, due to its overwhelming popularity, the show has seen success not only on its home channel but also on Peacock and now CBS.

CBS already aired Seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone, with the former running through September and October, and the latter premiering at the end of October and releasing weekly throughout November and early December.

Yellowstone Season 3's CBS Release Schedule

Paramount

CBS recently confirmed Season 3 of Yellowstone (which originally aired on the Paramount Network in June 2020) will premiere on CBS in January 2024.

The TV network announced the full schedule for when each Season 3 episode will be released, beginning with Episode 1, which will air on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The full CBS release schedule for Season 3 of Yellowstone can be seen below:

Season 3, Episode 1 - “You’re the Indian Now:” Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 2 - “Freight Trains and Monsters:” Sunday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 3 - “An Acceptable Surrender:” Sunday, January 14 at 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 4 - “Going Back to Cali:” Sunday, January 21 at 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 5 - “Cowboys and Dreamers:” Sunday, January 21 at 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 6 - “All for Nothing:” Sunday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 7 - “The Beating:” Sunday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 8 - “I Killed a Man Today:” Sunday, January 28 at 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 9 - “Meaner Than Evil:” Monday, January 29 at 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Season 3, Episode 10 - “The World Is Purple:” Monday, January 29 at 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

It is worth noting Season 3's CBS run will break a couple of records for the show since it began coming out on that specific network.

For one, this upcoming release schedule marks the first time that three episodes will be released on the same night, which will happen on two different Sundays in January 2024 (Episodes 1-3 will premiere on Sunday, January 14 and Episodes 4-6 will air one week later on Sunday, January 21).

The upcoming release of Season 3 will also be the first time that an entire Season of Yellowstone will air within the same month (January 2024). When Season 1 came out on CBS, its episodes were released throughout September and October. Season 2 followed a similar schedule, but covered three months instead of two (October, November, and December).

It is also important to mention that Season 3's premiere will break yet another record, as it will be the first time that every single week will feature more than one episode.

During the runs of the first two seasons, some weeks would air two episodes, but there was always at least one week that would only include one episode. That will not be the case with Season 3, as each Sunday will include at least two episodes.

What Happens in Yellowstone Season 3?

The first two seasons of Yellowstone establish the tone of the show and help audiences get connected to the many characters, but Season 3 is where the stakes are ultimately raised.

Seasons 1 and 2 feature their own antagonists in Dan Jenkins (Season 1) and the Beck Brothers (Season 2). While Season 3 also follows a similar pattern by having Roarke Morris serve as the main villain, his inclusion sets up the coming conflict between the Duttons and Market Equities (a rivalry that is still ongoing as of Season 5 Part 1).

Market Equities' involvement not only introduces a new and improved antagonist but also causes Kevin Costner's John Dutton to take a step back and align himself with some of his former adversaries.

Throughout Season 3, viewers also see Monica and Kayce's relationship finally get stronger, Beth at her most menacing, and a lot of internal drama at the bunkhouse.

It is also important to note that Season 3 includes some of the show's most important moments, such as the shocking reveal of why Beth hates Jamie.

Both fans and first-time viewers alike will get to experience Yellowstone Season 3 on CBS in January 2024, with the first three episodes set to air on the network on Sunday, January 14, 2024.