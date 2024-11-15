Yellowstone: Here's Why Jimmy Left the Show

Jefferson White returned as Jimmy Hurdstrom in the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere, causing many viewers to question why he left in the first place.

Yellowstone has historically had a lot of characters, and Season 5, Part 2 is no exception.

Throughout the seasons, many fans grew especially close to Jimmy due to his underdog character arc, which featured him turning his life around from a drug addict to one of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch's most reliable cowboys.

Why Did Jimmy Leave Yellowstone?

Paramount Network

Although Jimmy proved himself to be a valuable ranch hand at Yellowstone, he also had an obsession that jeopardized his work: rodeoing.

Throughout the show, Jimmy often struggled with thinking that he wasn't as good as others when it came to being a cowboy. This is why he jumped at the opportunity to compete in the local rodeo when he found out that he could definitely win.

However, John Dutton (his boss and the Yellowstone patriarch) opposed the idea of his cowboys going to the rodeo because if they were injured, they couldn't work.

Unfortunately for Jimmy, he was injured on multiple occasions. After the first time, John made him promise that he would give up his dreams of being a rodeo cowboy, but Jimmy couldn't stay away.

So, in the Season 3 finale, when he decided to return to the rodeo and sustain multiple fractures, John was rather upset with him.

However, John didn't stop Jimmy from following his dreams. Instead of forcing Jimmy to stay at Yellowstone, he allowed Jimmy to move to the Four Sixes (6666) Ranch in Texas to continue his work as a cowboy and participate in rodeos.

John's blessing ultimately led to Jimmy leaving the show, but it did not keep him from making sporadic appearances.

It is also worth noting that Jimmy is the only Yellowstone cowboy who has ever been allowed to follow his path despite being branded.

In the Yellowstone Season 1 premiere, Jimmy was branded with the Yellowstone logo, symbolizing that he belonged to the Yellowstone Ranch for the rest of his life. However, John letting him leave broke that accord.

What Did Jimmy's Departure Mean for Yellowstone?

Jimmy's departure from the show wasn't due to a dispute between actor Jefferson White and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, unlike Kevin Costner's case.

Instead, it was likely written into the show so that fans would have a recognizable and likable face when the Four Sixes spin-off eventually releases.

It has already been confirmed that a Yellowstone spin-off show about the Four Sixes Ranch is in development (read more about that series and other Yellowstone spin-offs here), and it is safe to assume that Jefferson White will reprise his role as Jimmy and be a main character.

Jimmy's departure from Yellowstone was most likely done solely for that reason, and fans can almost consider it a sort of backdoor pilot.

It is also worth mentioning that Jimmy appeared (alongside other guest stars and main characters) in the premiere of Season 5, Part 2, so he may be cast in more upcoming episodes.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

