Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 is just around the corner (the premiere date and release schedule of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 was already revealed), meaning that everyone's favorite cowboys and ranchers will be returning as well.

Yellowstone is finally returning. While previous reports stated that Season 5, Part 2 would end the show altogether, more recent updates hint that Yellowstone could continue with Season 6 at some point soon.

No matter what happens after the upcoming installment, fans can expect to see a lot of familiar faces from past seasons of the hit modern western.

Every Main Cast Member in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 (2024)

Cole Hauser - Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler essentially came from nothing and was forced to dedicate his entire life to Kevin Costner's John Dutton and work for him on the Yellowstone Ranch.

Rip was even branded by John after he killed one of the other ranch hands, which made Rip's future look even more one-laned.

However, Rip's hard work paid off, as he was given the main house on the ranch and married John's daughter, Beth Dutton.

Due to the departure of Kevin Costner from Yellowstone, Hauser will likely be the show's main actor alongside Kelly Reilly (Beth).

Hauser is also known for his roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Good Will Hunting, and Dazed and Confused.

Kelly Reilly - Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly portrays John Dutton's daughter, Beth, in Yellowstone, and is willing to do anything to protect her family and the Yellowstone Ranch.

Beth should have been right at her father's side in Season 5, Part 2 since Jamie Dutton called to have John impeached from his position as state governor. However, due to Costner's departure, Beth's role in Season 5, Part 2 is up in the air.

However, fans can still expect the rivalry between Beth and Jamie to continue and likely come to some sort of close in Season 5, Part 2.

Reilly is known for her roles in Eden Lake, Pride & Prejudice, and Kenneth Branagh's 2023 film A Haunting in Venice.

Luke Grimes - Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton can be categorized as the most "normal" member of the Dutton family. He had to quickly learn how to balance his involvement in the Dutton Ranch with his life as a husband and a father, but he ran into some major troubles and almost lost his wife.

Kayce became a livestock commissioner earlier in the series, but recently gave up his badge and decided to devote more time to his family. That family, which includes his wife, Monica, and son, Tate, will likely continue to influence his decisions in Season 5, Part 2.

Grimes also appears in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey, American Sniper, and The Magnificent Seven.

Wes Bentley - Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton is another one of the Dutton children, but, unlike the rest of them, he is adopted. After finding out that he is not blood-related to John or his siblings, Jamie sought out his biological father but was ultimately forced to kill him.

However, he quickly turned into one of the show's biggest antagonists after he was talked into waging war against his family by Market Equities, the real estate company that is aiming to claim the Yellowstone territory in an attempt to build an airport in that area of Montana.

It is also important to mention the rivalry between Yellowstone's Jamie and Beth, which features the two hating each other due to some major things that happened in the past but continue to affect Beth.

Bentley is also known for his roles in American Beauty, The Hunger Games, and Interstellar.

Brecken Merrill - Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton is the son of Kayce Dutton. While a lot of characters go through a lot in Yellowstone, Tate has probably gone through the most.

For example, Tate has been kidnapped, had to watch his parents go through an extremely rough spot and not know if they would ever get back together, was trapped with a poisonous snake, and even more.

Tate could very well end up inheriting the Yellowstone Ranch at the end of Season 5, Part 2 because he has always been so close to his grandfather, John (if Rip doesn't fully inherit it).

Merrill also appeared in the widely-popular TV show This Is Us.

Wendy Moniz - Governor Perry

Wendy Moniz's Lynelle Perry began the show as the governor of Montana, and after John got elected as the state's new governor, she really helped him out a lot and got him accustomed to being in politics.

Moniz's character has made some important appearances throughout the show, and she is expected to also play a major role in Season 5, Part 2 regarding the plotline with Jamie trying to impeach John and attack the Dutton family.

Moniz is known for her roles in The Guardian and Guiding Light.

Kelsey Asbille - Monica Dutton

Monica Dutton is the wife of Kayce Dutton. She is portrayed by actress Kelsey Asbille, who has also appeared in other projects created and written by Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan.

After going through a lot of character development and facing a ton of hardships, almost everyone can agree that Monica is one of the strongest characters in the entire show.

She ultimately had to endure trauma such as losing her brother, but most recently she had to deal with the death of her and Kayce's second child due to a car accident.

It is also worth noting that she also had to go through a bit of a breakup with her husband for a little while and even had to endure her son going missing.

Asbille is also featured in Fargo and Wind River.

Gil Birmingham - Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater first served as the main opposing force to John Dutton in Season 1 of Yellowstone.

Thomas is the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock and the leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation (which is very close to Yellowstone).

At this point in the series, Thomas is willing to side with John against Market Equities as long as John will grant his requests to acquire ancestral land and help ensure the safety of the reservation.

Birmingham is known for his roles in the Twilight series, Wind River, and Rango.

Mo Brings Plenty - Mo

Mo Brings Plenty has played in Yellowstone since the first season, and is often seen alongside Thomas Rainwater.

Mo acts as an advisor to Thomas, but if he needs to get his hands dirty every now and then, he has no problem doing that.

In Season 5, Part 2, Mo will likely continue to find himself working with Thomas to help the reservation and protect the Indigenous people of Broken Rock.

Mo Brings Plenty has also appeared in The Revenant, Cowboys & Aliens, and Hell on Wheels.

Finn Little - Carter

Finn Little's Carter is one of the newer characters on Yellowstone, but his future is bright.

Reminiscent of a young Rip, Carter was taken in by Beth after he witnessed the death of his father and found himself in a bit of trouble.

He and Rip butted heads for a while, but after Carter proved himself, Beth, Rip, and Carter all came together and created their own version of a family.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, and Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10 on Paramount Network.

