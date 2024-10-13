Here's Why Beth Hates Jamie In Yellowstone

It is no secret that Beth always seems to be at Jamie's throat in Yellowstone, but her disdain for him stems from something he did to her when they were younger.

For its first four-and-a-half seasons, it seemed as though Yellowstone almost ruled the TV world, releasing new seasons and episodes every year from 2018-2023.

However, Season 5, Part 2 struggled to get off the ground due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. Also, the behind-the-scenes drama between Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan led to Season 6 being canceled.

However, the show was able to move forward with production and fans now know the confirmed and expected release schedule of when Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere.

What Did Jamie Do to Beth In Yellowstone?

Yellowstone

Throughout Yellowstone, the show made it clear that something happened between Beth Dutton and her adopted brother, Jamie.

The series let the mystery of their past marinate in fans' minds for a while before explaining exactly what Jamie did to her through dialogue and a flashback in Season 3.

In Season 3, Episode 5, Beth revealed to Jamie (when they were much younger) that she was pregnant and needed help with secretly getting an abortion.

Beth was pregnant with Rip's child and her decision to abort the child came from her not wanting her father, John, to find out that she was pregnant and wanting to protect Rip from what her father would do to him if he found out.

Jamie agreed to help Beth, but there was an issue - the Duttons were extremely well-known in the community. So, Beth and Jamie could not just show up to any hospital if they wanted to keep Beth's pregnancy and abortion a secret.

So, Jamie's solution was to take Beth to a clinic in the Broken Rock Reservation since they likely wouldn't know who she was.

However, the clinic at Broken Rock required something more from Beth; if she were to get an abortion, she would also have to be sterilized, meaning that she could never have children.

To make matters worse, Jamie did not tell Beth about that part of the deal, leaving her devastated when she found out.

Why Does Beth Dutton Hate Jamie So Much?

Beth's hate for Jamie stems directly from the secret he kept from her regarding her sterilization.

It not only impacted her at the time physically but also mentally and emotionally as she knew she would never be able to start a family of her own.

The effect Jamie's decision had on Beth didn't get better with time but rather worse. After being apart for a long time, Beth and Rip rekindled their relationship and eventually got married in the show.

That made it even more difficult for Beth because she loved Rip more than she ever did in the past and knew that they could never have their own child.

However, it is important to remember that Beth and Rip almost adopted Carter, the teenage cowboy who found himself at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, so they have, in a way, achieved their own family.

Fans will definitely be looking at Jamie and Beth's rivalry when Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, and all of the upcoming season's main characters return.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, and Season 5, Part 2 is set to premiere on the Paramount Network on November 10.