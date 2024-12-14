Yellowstone Season 5 Finale: Release Date, Time, Plot & Everything We Know

Over two years after it first premiered, Yellowstone Season 5 is finally ending, potentially marking the end of the entire series as well.

The first half of Season 5 ended with expectations that the show would return in less than a year.

However, the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, mixed with behind-the-scenes drama between lead star Kevin Costner and series creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, delayed the second half of the installment for a record-breaking amount of time.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiered on Sunday, November 10 on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Each week, on the same day and time (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET), a new episode was released.

The Season 5 finale will follow suit, meaning that it will officially air on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

However, it is important to note that the episode has been allotted a time slot from 8:00-9:45 p.m. ET, meaning that, with commercials, it will be 1 hour and 45 minutes long. With that runtime, the episode will be the longest of Season 5, and likely the longest episode since the series premiere (1 hour and 32 minutes).

Yellowstone Season 5 Finale's Plot & Story Expectations

It is impossible to predict exactly what will happen in the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, especially since it is currently unknown whether the series will continue with a Season 6, or if it will spill over into the Michelle Pfeiffer-led sequel series titled The Madison.

However, a potential plot leak did reveal what could happen to Jamie and Beth. As many fans would expect, it seems as though Beth will kill Jamie in his own home, but not without being injured herself.

According to the leak, Beth will be wheeled out of Jamie's house on a stretcher by first responders, likely sustaining a gunshot wound at the hands of Jamie.

Other scenes fans can expect to see in the finale based on the teaser that was revealed for the episode include John's burial. It seems as though nearly everyone close to John Dutton will take part in burying him, as the footage revealed all of the cowboys carrying shovels.

At the end of Episode 13, Kayce revealed that he has a plan to save the ranch, which will seemingly be the Duttons selling it to someone for an extremely cheap price so that the buyer won't have to pay a lot of tax on it.

The most likely buyer is Thomas Rainwater, who also appeared in the teaser for the finale. As he has stated many times, the Native Americans called the land that makes up the Yellowstone Ranch home for centuries, so it would only make sense for it to be given back to them.

However, where the main characters will end up by the time the Season 5 finale is over remains to be seen and is entirely impossible to predict. There could be (and probably will be) death, sacrifice, and definitely a lot of drama.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and the Season 5 finale will air on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET.