Yellowstone Sequel: All Confirmed Details About 'The Madison'

Paramount already confirmed that a direct Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison is in the works, and there are a few details that fans need to know about it regarding the cast, plot, and release.

Paramount Network

The Madison Will Premiere in 2025

According to TVLine, Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series with Paramount titled The Madison will be released sometime in 2025.

No exact release date has been confirmed by Paramount, but The Madison reportedly went into production in August.

Paramount is still currently focusing on Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 (read more about that season's characters here).

After that, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel 1923 is expected to release its second season.

So, fans can likely expect The Madison to officially premiere sometime in late 2025. It is worth mentioning, though, that it has not been announced exactly where the show will air.

For reference, Yellowstone airs exclusively on Paramount Network while the Yellowstone prequels come out on Paramount+.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is In...

To say that Taylor Sheridan has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names would be a criminal understatement.

For example, Yellowstone had Kevin Costner, 1923 is led by two living legends in Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and his other Paramount+ shows such as Lioness and Tulsa King feature Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and Sylvester Stallone, respectively.

The Madison will continue that trend when it is led by Scarface's Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Pfeiffer will play a matriarch with two daughters who will be moving from New York City to the Madison River Valley in central Montana following the death of Pfeiffer's character's husband.

Other sources such as Cowboys & Indians Magazine have indicated that Pfeiffer's character will be named Stacy Clyburn.

The THR report also confirmed that Pfeiffer will be an executive producer for the upcoming series.

...Matthew McConaughey Is Out

When it was first confirmed that Taylor Sheridan was planning a sequel series for Yellowstone, Matthew McConaughey was in talks to be the lead.

However, it seems as though, now, since Michelle Pfeiffer will be leading the cast, McConaughey and Paramount could never come to an official agreement.

It is worth noting that McConaughey could always appear in a different Yellowstone spin-off at some point down the line, especially since it seems as though the Yellowstone universe is expanding faster than the Western frontier.

Yellowstone Characters Will Appear

As mentioned, it was confirmed that The Madison will be a direct sequel to Yellowstone, taking place after the events of the flagship show's fifth season.

When McConaughey was in talks to star in the upcoming show, it was reported that it would include many of Yellowstone's biggest characters.

That idea is still on the table, especially since a lot of Yellowstone's biggest names want to continue playing their respective characters.

However, it is unclear just how much they will impact the story, but one would have to assume that they will somehow find themselves intricately tied into the main plot since they are so beloved by fans.

It is also important to mention that Matthew Belloni reported in May that Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser were all wrapping up deals to be cast in the sequel series.

The Madison's Other Confirmed Cast Members

Michelle Pfeiffer will be leading the cast of The Madison, but there have already been some other actors confirmed to be in the show.

For example, Deadline recently reported that Lost star Matthew Fox would also be appearing in the show in a major way.

The expected main cast for The Madison can be seen below:

Michelle Pfeiffer

Matthew Fox

Patrick J. Adams

Beau Garrett

Amiah Miller

Elle Chapman

Ben Schnetzer

The Madison Will Continue Yellowstone's Family Narrative

According to The Madison's official synopsis, the show will be entirely centered around Michelle Pfeiffer's character and her two children.

As mentioned, the premise revolves around Pfeiffer's character dealing with the recent loss of her husband, which will also be something that will affect the children as well.

The family will probably be looking for a new start in Montana since it is so different from the skyscrapers of New York City.

However, in typical Taylor Sheridan fashion, it is safe to assume that they will face all different kinds of hardship when they get to Montana.

The official synopsis states that the show will feature a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

The Madison is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.