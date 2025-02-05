Tulsa King Season 3 Is Taylor Sheridan's 8th TV Show in Active Development

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tulsa King Season 3, which is just one of many shows creator Taylor Sheridan has on his slate right now.

The writer, actor, and producer is one of the busiest men in Hollywood these days with his debut series Yellowstone reaching unprecedented heights and launching a slate of projects that have each gone on to find success with their respective audiences. And Sheridan is nowhere close to being done yet.

All the TV Series in Development From Taylor Sheridan Right Now

Tulsa King Season 3

Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, a series about a mob boss who is ousted from his crime family and moves to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start a new one.

Tulsa King's first season was released in late 2022, followed by an almost two-year gap for Season 2.

Paramount is yet to officially renew Tulsa King for Season 3. However, Deadline reported in late 2024 that Stallone was close to closing a deal to return for two more seasons of the series, which is a promising sign.

That being said, with filming for the new season yet to officially begin, fans will be waiting some time for it to arrive.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4

Paramount+

The MCU's Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner leads Mayor of Kingstown, a Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon-created show about the politics of incarceration in a fictional Michigan town.

The series was officially renewed for a fourth season on Paramount+ in late 2024, suggesting production could begin as soon as this year.

The Madison

Paramount

The Madison is one of the many Yellowstone spin-offs that have been in development following the series' massive success.

Matthew McConaughey was originally attached to star in The Madison but dropped out. Michelle Pfeiffer, however, is on board as a lead.

The Madison is said to be a direct sequel to Yellowstone, taking place after the show's fifth season and following Pfeiffer's Stacy Clyburn and her family. The series is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

6666

Paramount

Another of many planned Yellowstone spin-offs, 6666 is intended to focus on the real-life ranch in Texas, which was featured in Season 4 of the flagship show.

The series even has a synopsis that reveals it is intended to focus on the 6666 ranch which is "synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."

The status of the 6666 show is currently unknown, with there being little movement on the series' development since it was announced to be moving to the Paramount Network in 2022.

Untitled Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Spin-off

Paramount

Yellowstone Season 5 confirmed the fate of many of its main characters. However, husband and wife duo Beth and Rip have a bright future ahead of them after buying a new ranch in Montana.

Actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are both reportedly in negotiations to return as their characters in a new Yellowstone spin-off series, that would presumably continue their character's journeys in a new direction.

The series is still unofficial and in early development so it could be a few years before audiences see it on screen.

1923 Season 2

Paramount+

The next major show from Taylor Sheridan will be the second season of the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring series 1923.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone exploring the issues that an earlier generation of the Dutton family contended with. The second season was recently given a release date of February 23, 2025.

Landman Season 2

Paramount+

Following Landman's recent success, which earned star Billy Bob Thornton a Golden Globe nomination, a second season seems like a no-brainer.

While not officially confirmed at this stage, Thornton did reveal in an interview earlier this year that Taylor Sheridan has "big plans" for the future of Landman, particularly Demi Moore's character, Cami.

Lioness Season 3

Paramount+

Lioness (aka Special Ops: Lioness) features a powerhouse cast of Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. With all the star power across two seasons, it seems like a third season of Lioness would be a lock.

Unfortunately, the series has not been officially renewed by Paramount yet. However, Saldana did reveal she initially signed a three-season deal, which indicates the future of Lioness is promising.

Tayor Sheridan's most recent title, Landman, is now streaming on Paramount+.