Yellowstone Spin-Off Guide: Where To Watch & Stream Every Sheridan-Verse TV Series

Yellowstone may have ended, but series creator Taylor Sheridan continues to write and produce multiple shows for the Paramount brand.

Although he appeared as an actor on certain projects and dabbled in writing, the mastermind behind Yellowstone, Landman, and other major shows made his mark in 2018 when the first season of Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network.

Since then, multiple spin-offs of Yellowstone have been released, as well as other series not even connected to the Western genre. Known as the Sheridan-Verse, the series are all available to stream but not on the same platform.

Where Are Taylor Sheridan's Shows Streaming?

Yellowstone - Peacock

Paramount Network

Many Yellowstone fans have been confused about the show's streaming destination throughout the years. Despite being a Paramount Network original series, Yellowstone has never been available to stream on Paramount+. Instead, all five seasons are in the Peacock library.

It is important to note that Season 5, Part 2 has not been added to Peacock just yet, but it was recently confirmed that the final batch of episodes will become available on March 16.

Usually, a Paramount Network series streams on the brand's streaming platform, but Yellowstone encountered a unique legal situation that gave Peacock the streaming rights for the entire series.

It has been theorized that the streaming legalities partially influenced Taylor Sheridan and Paramount to end the flagship series and create an entirely new title. One of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-offs is rumored to feature the return of many Yellowstone characters and essentially continue the story from the main show.

It will technically be a brand new series but will still reportedly have Yellowstone somewhere in the title. By doing this, Paramount wouldn't have to worry about losing a lot of potential viewership to Peacock, as a new series could stream on Paramount+.

1883 - Paramount+

Paramount+

1883 was the first show to stem from Yellowstone. Starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as some of the members of the Dutton family tree, it told the story of how the now-powerful and wealthy family escaped the Civil War and journeyed west.

Unlike Yellowstone, 1883 was never a Paramount Network series. Instead, it debuted directly on Paramount+, where it is still streaming today.

At one time, the episodes did come out on the Paramount Network, but that was over a year after the show originally premiered on the streaming platform.

1923, another Yellowstone spin-off, is currently in the midst of its second season. However, 1883 is not expected to continue, as it was only developed as a limited series.

1923 - Paramount+

Paramount+

1923 is the only direct Yellowstone spin-off to receive multiple seasons. As of writing, Season 2 (read more about every 1923 Season 2 character here) is currently airing new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+, which is the home for the rest of the series.

Like 1883, 1923 Season 1 also premiered on the Paramount Network, but that was well after its initial release.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Paramount+

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was initially set as a direct spin-off of 1883. At one time, its title even included 1883 at the beginning, establishing that it took place in the same universe as Yellowstone and the 1883 prequel show.

However, it broke away from that universe and emerged in a world of its own. Taylor Sheridan was originally announced as the project's developer. Still, when the final product was released, Sheridan was credited only as an executive producer and not a writer, showrunner, or creator.

Instead, Chad Feehan (who also served as the showrunner) brought the show to life on Paramount+. The first two episodes were also released on CBS one week after their initial streaming premiere, but that was only to build hype for the show and a marketing tactic to draw more subscribers to Paramount+ to finish the series.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is still streaming on Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

Paramount+

Aside from Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown is the longest-running show in the Sheridan-Verse. So far, three seasons have premiered, and Season 4 of Kingstown is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Since its inception, the show has been a Paramount+ original. All three seasons are streaming on that platform, and Season 4 will also be released there.

Tulsa King - Paramount+

Paramount+

Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone, is currently the eighth Taylor Sheridan project actively in the works (find out what the other Taylor Sheridan projects are here).

Like nearly every other series from the Yellowstone mastermind, Tulsa King is a Paramount+ series. It has found great success on the streaming service, which explains why further seasons continue to be greenlit.

Season 3 of Tulsa King received a rather exciting update in December 2024, and many Paramount+ subscribers are anxiously waiting for its debut.

Lioness - Paramount+

Paramount+

Lioness is yet another Paramount+ original series from Taylor Sheridan. It isn't set in the Yellowstone universe and instead focuses on a CIA operative played by Zoe Saldana.

Season 2 of the show premiered in October 2024, meaning that Season 3 likely won't come out anytime soon. However, Saldana confirmed in the past that she signed on to be in three seasons, so fans should be hearing some official news regarding the series' future sometime soon.

However, for now, Paramount+ subscribers can enjoy past seasons of the show on the streaming platform.

Landman - Paramount+

Paramount+

Just as Yellowstone took television audiences by storm when it was first released in 2018, Landman proved itself to be one of 2024's top streaming series when it premiered on Paramount+ in November 2024.

Focusing on oil drilling, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and is a Paramount+ original series.

To gain more viewership and drive more subscribers to Paramount+, full episode previews of Landman were shown on the Paramount Network after new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 aired.

Landman Season 2, which received some exciting news in February, is in active development as of writing.

All of Taylor Sheridan's shows stream on Paramount+, except for Yellowstone, which is available on Peacock.