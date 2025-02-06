Landman Season 2 Finally Gets Some Exciting News

Landman fans are eager for more, and there has been an exciting update about Season 2 of the series.

The drama series is one of many shows from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. The series stars A-listers Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore, as characters in the cutthroat world of the Texas oil business.

Season 1 of the Paramount+ show wrapped up in January after ten episodes, leaving audiences hungry to know what happens next after a dramatic finale.

Paramount+

Landman has not been officially renewed for Season 2, but a new production listing has all but confirmed another season is happening.

Landman Season 2 was spotted on the production list on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website. The listing reveals that Season 2 will begin filming on February 28 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The first season of Landman was filmed over four months between February and June 2024. The series then premiered in November of that year.

If Season 2 of Landman follows a similar pattern, this means filming will likely wrap up around June or July. This makes a late 2025 release for the show likely, possibly even claiming the November slot like Season 1 did.

The cast and crew of Landman shared with The Direct their experiences of filming in "intense" Texas weather last year, so with filming set to reprise in the U.S. state for Season 2, hopefully, this won't lead to any delays for the series.

What To Expect From Landman Season 2

The ending of Landman Season 1 left the characters in an interesting place headed into Season 2.

The death of a major character put Tommy Norris (Thornton) on top as the boss of M-Tex oil. Thornton hinted that his character will come at this role through his lens as a landman in Season 2, which may be a different leadership experience for the company.

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan also teased big things for Demi Moore's character Cami in Landman, so audiences can expect her character to return in Season 2.

With news that filming on Landman Season 2 is set to start soon, fans will not have to wait too much longer to find out what happens.

Landman Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.