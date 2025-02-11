Landman Season 1 DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date Announced: Special Features, Exclusives & More

Fans wanting to purchase a physical copy of Paramount+'s Landman have some good news as the release date for the DVD & Blu-ray editions have been announced.

Landman is the latest series from the mind of the prolific Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. It stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, an experienced landman at an oil company in Texas.

After debuting in November, the series quickly gained a following and its season finale left audiences hungry for Season 2 (which Sheridan has big plans for).

When Does Landman S1 Arrive on DVD And Blu-Ray?

Paramount+

A new press release from Paramount+ confirmed several details about the upcoming physical media release for Landman Season 1.

The most important detail is the news that Landman's DVD and Blu-ray release date is set for May 13 in the U.S.

Additionally, the home release will include exclusive bonus features on the three-disc set, which Paramount promises will give fans an "inside look" at Sheridan's vision and the "intense stunts and action sequences" in the show.

Paramount

The three featurettes that are exclusive to DVD & Blu-ray are:

"Constant Crisis: The Road to Landman" featurette

"Passion and Poise: Tommy & Angela/Cami & Monty" featurette

"Welcome to the Path: Pyrotechnics and Stunts" featurette

Additionally, the physical media release will come with the following non-exclusive special features:

Inside the Series

Meet the Millers

The Best of Tommy

Roughnecking it with Billy James, and Jacob

Digging Deep with the Cast of Landman

In total, DVD & Blu-ray releases will consist of almost 100 minutes of extra content for Landman fans to dive into. A price for the home media products was not listed in the release.

When Will New Landman Episodes Be Released?

Despite its popularity, Landman Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Paramount+.

However, the series received some promising news recently after the filming start dates for Landman Season 2 appeared on a production website, indicating that things will start moving forward on the new season soon.

It's too early to say what could happen in Season 2, but Thornton teased that Tommy will "do whatever it takes" when it comes to his new position at the company.

Fans will have to wait to see what happens with the future of Landman, but in the meantime, they will be able to enjoy the extra content on the home release in May.

Landman Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 13.