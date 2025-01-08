Landman Episode 10: Finale Release Date, Plot & Everything We Know

Landman Episode 10 is set to end the show's first season with a bang by showcasing Tommy Norris' new role as M-Tex's Vice President of Operations as he navigates newfound challenges and conflict.

The Season 1 finale of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series, "The Crumbs of Hope," is expected to address the emotional ending of its penultimate episode, potentially giving fans a concrete answer on whether or not Jon Hamm's Monty Miller is still alive or not.

As the finale approaches, Landman Episode 10 could also shed some light on which stories will continue in a much-talked-about Season 2.

Billy Bob Thornton

Landman Episode 10 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 12, at midnight PT/ 3 a.m. ET.

Each week, on the same day and time (Sunday at midnight PT), a new episode was released on the streaming service.

There is no official announcement yet about Season 2, but Landman co-creator Christian Wallace told The Direct that he has high hopes that they can keep "telling these stories for a while:"

"Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while."

Landman Finale Plot & Story Expectations

The official synopsis of Landman Episode 10, "The Crumbs of Hope," teases that the drug cartel that has been hounding Tommy throughout Season 1 is set to make a dangerous move in the finale while Monty's wife, Cami, discusses her options with the show's protagonist:

"Tommy and Cami discuss whether to gamble or play it safe; the cartel make a move."

Jimenez (the drug cartel leader) may have finally been made aware of Monty's dire state, and he sees this as an opening to attack Tommy and his allies.

Tommy, though, is known for not backing down in any fight, and Episode 10 could see him recruit the National Guard (the same ones who Monty asked to do their training in Midland) to serve as backup if an all-out war goes down.

One of the central mysteries introduced in Landman Episode 9 revolves around the fate of Jon Hamm's Monty Miller after seemingly dying due to another heart attack that he suffered on his hospital bed.

While the penultimate episode did not directly address whether Monty is alive or not, Landman Episode 10 is expected to give a concrete answer about the fate of M-Tex's president.

Elsewhere, Cooper Norris made big progress in Landman Episode 9 (read more about its cast here) in both his personal and professional life as he finally opened up his feelings for Ariana while also starting to create some moves to start his oil company.

Kayla Wallace's Rebecca is also set to return in the finale, especially after Monty hired her to become M-Tex's Vice President of Exploration.

After Tommy threatens her in Landman Episode 8, it looks like Billy Bob Thornton's character has his hands full since he also needs to deal with her alongside the drug cartel.

Landman Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.