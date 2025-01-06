One of Landman Episode 9's major storylines involves the declining health of Jon Hamm's Monty Miller after suffering a heart attack in the previous installment.

Throughout its first season, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series has been providing clues that Monty, the president of M-Tex, might bite the dust anytime soon due to his heart issues.

Landman Episode 8 took it to another level after Ariana's settlement agreement ballooned to $1 million for each of the three families affected by the oil rig accident that happened in Episode 1, which essentially caused Monty's heart attack and placed him in hospital confinement.

What Happened to Monty in Landman Episode 9?

Jon Hamm

While Jon Hamm's Monty Miller spent all of Landman Episode 9, "Wolfcamp," on a hospital bed, he still made a lasting impression by making moves that would have major ramifications for Tommy Norris' personal and professional life.

Monty made Tommy the Vice President of Operations, elevating him to a position that would give him a raise and even more responsibility and say to M-Tex's operations.

Aside from Tommy's promotion, he also hired Tommy's rival, Rebecca, as Vice President of Exploration after proving herself to be a valuable asset in the litigation case involving the bereaved families of the employees who died in the accident that transpired in Landman Episode 1.

The constant stress of running a multi-billion dollar oil company was finally too much for him. Monty's heart rate then spiked at one point in the episode, indicating that he may have suffered from another heart attack.

Landman Episode 9 ended with Tommy receiving a call from Cami, and it appears to be bad news regarding Monty, potentially indicating that he may have died off-screen.

Speaking on CNN's New Year's Eve telecast (via Deadline), Jon Hamm briefly addressed Landman's Season 2 future. He played coy about it by simply saying, "I’m hoping. Stay tuned. That’s all I can say."

While Landman Season 2 has yet to be publicly announced, Demi Moore, who plays Monty Miller's wife Cami, accidentally told Deadline in a separate interview in May 2024 that she is "excited for [them] to start the second [season], which will be at the beginning of [2025]," indicating that the show's sophomore run may have already been confirmed.

Read more about all the confirmed details about Landman Season 2.

So Is Monty Dead or Alive in Landman?

The fact that Landman Episode 9 went vague about Monty's fate is a brilliant movie for the show to hype the Season 1 finale.

Based on Tommy's sad reaction to Cami's phone call about Monty, it is reasonable to assume that at least something tragic happened to his boss, especially after hearing the words, "I'm sorry to hear that. What can I do? Is there any way I can help?"

Monty's final on-screen appearance in Episode 9 shows him struggling on the hospital bed after his heart rate spiked in the middle of the night. It is possible that he was having another heart attack during that time, which spells bad news for his health if he managed to stay alive.

Some fans are theorizing that Monty only suffered from a coma, and he could be back for more in Landman Season 2.

Still, the symbolism at the end of the episode where a coyote is shot by Tommy's neighbor in front of him could be Landman's way of saying that Monty is dead and it is a sign for Tommy to take over the reins from his boss.

The finale of Landman Season 1 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 12 at midnight PT.