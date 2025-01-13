Landman Episode 10 pulled off some surprises as it introduces Andy Garcia as a brand-new addition to its already-stacked cast heading into a potential Season 2.

The Season 1 finale of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series, "The Crumbs of Hope," has a lot to juggle in its 80-minute runtime, mainly focusing on Monty's life-threatening heart surgery, Tommy's another promotion, and his brutal encounter with the drug cartel that has been hounding him for weeks.

Landman Episode 10 premiered on Paramount+ on January 12.

Landman Episode 10 Cast: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Colm Feore - Nathan

Colm Feore

Colm Feore returns to portray Nathan, one of M-Tex's lawyers, Tommy's good friend, and his roommate who reminds him to "mitigate risks" amid the shift in M-Tex's leadership in order to avoid bankruptcy.

He also has to "swallow his pride" since he will be working under his rival, Rebecca (who is now Vice President of Exploration).

Feore is best known for his roles in Thor, Chicago, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Mitchell Slaggert - Ryder

Mitchell Slaggert

Mitchell Slaggert is back as Ryder, Ainsley's boyfriend who agrees to become a male stripper for a day for the Western Skies residents' field trip in a strip club.

After making the senior residents happy, Ryder and Ainsley finally sleep together, much to Tommy's disappointment.

Slaggert's notable credits include Gossip Girl, A Carpenter Christmas Romance, and Diablo Guardian.

Alex Meraz - Jimenez

Alex Meraz

Alex Meraz guest stars as Jimenez, one of the drug cartel underlings who has a beef to settle with Tommy. This is why he abducts him in the finale, threatening to kill him after a plethora of misunderstandings about territory claims in Midland.

He ends up being killed by his boss, Gallino, due to his harsh actions.

Meraz is known for appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and The Walking Dead.

Matt Peters - Mel

Matt Peters

Matt Peters returns after making his debut as part of the cast of Landman Episode 9.

He plays Mel, the strip club owner who agrees to Angela and Ainsley's request for the Western Skies residents.

Peters' most recognizable role is playing Joel Luschek in Orange is the New Black. The actor also starred in Weeds and Animal Kingdom.

Jim Meskimen - Alan

Jim Meskimen

Jim Meskimen joins the cast of Landman Episode 10 as Alan, Monty's personal lawyer who lays out the details of his boss' last will and testament to Tommy while also asking him about potential next steps if Monty ends up dying.

Meskimen's notable credits include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Parks and Recreation, and Grown-ish.

Ben Browder - Colonel Ivey

Ben Browder

Ben Browder plays Colonel Ivey, one of the commanding officers of the National Guard who confronts Tommy about the bombing incident in Episode 8.

He asks him what are the ramifications of killing a member of the drug cartel, but Tommy insists he needs to calm down because they got it handled.

Browder's most recognizable roles include playing John Crichton in 88 episodes of Farscape, Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell in Stargate SG-1, and Nate Smith in Walker.

Robert Lewis Stephensen - Ed Swensen

Robert Lewis Stephensen

Robert Lewis Stephensen is part of the cast of Landman Episode 10 as Ed Swensen, a small-time oil dealer who Cooper recruits in his effort to make some money by buying oil wells and putting them together for profit.

Stephensen has credits in Criminal Minds, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The Sympathizer.

Michael Tow - Dr. Michaels

Michael Tow

Michael Tow stars as Dr. Michaels, the doctor who informs Tommy and Cami about the bad news that Monty needs a heart plan to improve his chances of survival.

Tow also appeared in Special Ops: Lioness, Free Guy, and City on Fire.

Andy Garcia - Gallino

Andy Garcia

Landman Episode 10 surprised everyone when Andy Garcia made his debut as Gallino, the drug cartel leader who actually saved Tommy Norris from being abducted by his men.

Gallino explained to Tommy that he killed his men to send a message to him that they needed to co-exist instead of fighting each other.

Garcia previously appeared as one of the main cast members of Expendables 4 in 2023.

The seasoned Hollywood veteran is known for his roles in Ocean's Eleven, The Godfather Part III, and Rebel.

Charlotte White - Mabel

Charlotte WhiteCharlotte White a

Charlotte White appears as Mabel, one of the Western Skies residents who is having a good time at the strip club.

White's previous credits include Nana's Secret Recipe and Sleep No More.

Deidra Shanell - Margaret

Deidra Shanell

Deidra Shanell returns as Margaret, the Western Skies' head nurse who helps the residents get back to the retirement home after enjoying their time at the strip club.

Shanell starred in Dolemite Is My Name, The Beautiful Struggle, and The Sistahood Part 2.

Louanne Stephens - Ethel

Louanne Stephens

Louanne Stephens reprises her role as Ethel, one of the residents of Western Skies who is ecstatic to learn that Ryder is their lone male dancer at the strip club.

Stephens can be seen in Longmire, Vengeance, and Instinct.

Gail Cronauer - Beverly

Gail Cronauer

Another returning guest star is Gail Cronauer's Beverly who joins the residents' field trip at the strip club.

Cronauer appeared in Undying, The Vast of Night, and The Senior.

Dani Raen - Gracie

Dani Raen

Dani Raen plays Gracie, Monty and Cami's daughter who is devastated about her father's current state.

Landman is Raen's first major acting credit.

Micah Sudduth - Richie

Micah Sudduth

Micah Sudduth plays Richie, an officer of the Midland Fire Department who escorted the residents to the strip club.

Sudduth is best known for playing Micah Parker in Home. The actor can also be seen in Backsliders, Scrambled, and Talk.

Kelsey Pribilski - Jasmine

Kelsey Pribilski

Kelsey Pribilski joins the cast as Jasmine, a stripper who tells Ryder to get a shot of vodka to loosen the nerves before dancing.

Pribilski is known for her roles in BBQuest, Last Girl Standing, and Day 5.

Rylie Rodriguez - Monty’s Daughter # 2

Rylie Rodriguez

Portraying the second daughter of Monty and Cami in Landman Episode 10 is Rylie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez can be seen in An Unlikely Family, Creeper: Wickes St., and Beyond the Red City.

Grover Coulson - Bob

Grover Coulson

Grover Coulson appears as Bob, one of the Western Skies residents whom Angela advised not to give out his number to one of the strippers for his safety.

Coulson previously starred in Friday Night Lights, A Ghost Story, and The Lone Ranger.

All episodes of Landman Season 1 are streaming on Paramount+.