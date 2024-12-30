Landman Episode 8 Cast: Every Guest Star & Featured Actor - Mitchell Wallace, Kayla Wallace & More

Landman Episode 8 did not skimp on bringing in exciting guest stars, as Ben Browder, Maxwell Caufield, and Kamen Casey joined the cast of the Paramount+ series.

With two episodes left in Season 1, Episode 8 has a lot to address ahead as conflict arises between Rebecca and Cooper regarding the settlement money for the bereaved families of the gas explosion that happened in the show's debut season.

Elsewhere, Ainsley defies her father's orders by following her desire to be with Ryder while Angela continues her "calling" in the retirement home.

Landman Episode 8 premiered on Paramount+ on December 29.

Landman Episode 8 Cast: Every Guest Star & Featured Actor

Maxwell Caulfield - Governor

Maxwell Caulfield

Maxwell Caulfield guest stars in Landman Episode 8 as the Governor of Texas.

In the episode's early moments, Monty asks the Governor for calculated assistance regarding M-Tex's drug cartel problems that have been hounding their patch.

He suggests to the Governor to use the 75,000 acres of land (where a huge chunk of the patch) are located for the military training of the Texas National Guard as a way to intimidate the smugglers and the drug cartel within the vicinity.

Caulfield has over 95 credits to his name, with roles in The Colbys, Grease 2, and The Merry Gentlemen.

Kayla Wallace - Rebecca

Kayla Wallace

Making a prominent appearance in Landman Episode 8 is Kayla Wallace's Rebecca, M-Tex's deposition lawyer who engages in an epic and tense standoff with Cooper Norris and Ariana Medina.

Rebecca has been trying her best to get Ariana to sign the settlement agreement for her not to sue M-Tex for her husband's death.

However, things take a turn when Cooper intervenes, giving Ariana advice not to sign it and demanding $1 million per family.

After some insightful legal advice from Cooper to Ariana, an agreement eventually comes to fruition: $1 million will be given to each family with the caveat that they won't sue M-Tex in the future.

Wallace is known for her roles in When Calls the Heart, Feeling Butterflies, and Heatwave.

Paulina Chavez - Ariana

Paulina Chavez

On the other side of the settlement dispute is Paulina Chavez's Ariana Medina.

Ariana confides with Cooper about some solid advice on what to do with the settlement agreement, considering that she thinks that Rebecca and Nate are blindsiding her because she has minimal knowledge about the legal system.

Thankfully, Cooper helps her with a "win" by taking a stand with the $1 million settlement.

Meanwhile, in the latter part of the episode, Ariana and Cooper grow closer while Tommy confronts them about the real deal of their relationship.

Chavez made her debut in Landman Episode 3.

Chávez's past major credits include Fate: The Winx Saga, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, and Padre Pio.

Jacob Lofland - Cooper

Jacob Lofland

At the center of the legal and professional conflict in Landman Episode 8 is Cooper Norris (played by Jacob Lofland).

Cooper's feelings for Ariana have been slowly growing ever since their first meeting in Episode 3. It even became stronger after he was beaten up by Manny and Antonio which made Landman fans question if he ended up dead or not.

Aside from helping Ariana get the settlement money she fully deserves, Cooper quits his job at M-Tex and he causes a complicated conflict that could push Tommy and Monty's partnership to the brink.

Cooper also reveals to Ariana that he plans to own an oil company someday.

Lofland recently appeared as part of the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux.

The actor's other notable credits include portraying a young Eli McCullough in The Son, Snoggs in 12 Mighty Orphans, and Aris in The Maze Runner: Death Cure.

Mitchell Slaggert - Ryder

Mitchell Slaggert

Mitchell Slaggert portrays Ryder, Ainsley's new love interest who goes on a "Bible study" with her in the episode.

Tommy subtly warns him to not hurt his daughter or he will receive another beating similar to what he experienced in Episode 7.

Slaggert's most recognizable role is playing Jackson in Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The actor can also be seen in Gossip Girl, A Carpenter Christmas Romance, and Diablo Guardian.

Ben Browder - Colonel Ivey

Ben Browder

Ben Browder is part of the cast of Landman Episode 8 as Colonel Ivey.

In the new episode, Tommy escorts Colonel Ivey and his convey to survey the land they will be using for their training, and he even tells them that they can build anything they want as long as their presence is felt enough to scare the drug cartel away.

Browder is best known for playing John Crichton in 88 episodes of Farscape, Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell in Stargate SG-1, and Nate Smith in Walker.

Colm Feore - Nate

Colm Feore

Colm Feore appears as Nate, one of M-Tex's lawyers who joins Rebecca in settling the agreement for the bereaved families of the employees who died during the gas explosion in Episode 1.

Unlike Rebecca who is a tenacious lawyer, Nate shows compassion to Ariana even if the odds are stacked against their favor due to Cooper's involvement.

Feore is a seasoned actor who previously starred in Thor, Chicago, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Deidra Shanell - Margaret

Deidra Shanell

After making her debut as part of the cast of Landman Episode 7, Deidra Shanell returns as Margaret, the head nurse of Midtown's retirement home, Western Skies.

Shanell can be seen in Dolemite Is My Name, The Beautiful Struggle, and The Sistahood Part 2.

Louanne Stephens - Ethel

Louanne Stephens

Louanne Stephens returns as Ethel, a resident of Western Skies' nursing home who joins Angela and Ainsley for a quick bowling trip outside to loosen up.

Stephens' notable credits include Longmire, Vengeance, and Instinct.

Gail Cronauer - Beverly

Gail Cronauer

Gail Cronauer stars as Beverly, a resident of the Western Skies retirement home who bonds with Ryder and Ainsley during their late-night visit.

Cronauer previously starred in Undying, The Vast of Night, and The Senior.

Kamen Casey - Captain Porterfield

Kamen Casey

Kamen Casey joins the cast as Captain Porterfield, one of the high-ranking officials tasked to join Colonel Ivey in making sure there is enough military presence in M-Tex's 75,000-acre property to scare the drug cartel away.

Casey has credits in Blue Lock, MF Ghost, and Just Us.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Landman Episode 8:

Billy Bob Thornton - Tommy Norris

Jon Hamm - Monty Miller

Ali Larter - Angela

Michelle Randolph - Ainsley

James Jordan - Dale

The next episode of Landman (Episode 9) is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5 at midnight PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.