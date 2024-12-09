Landman Episode 5 on Paramount+ showcased a brutal beating involving one of its lead characters, Cooper Norris.

Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is the son of Landman's protagonist, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), who is trying his luck in the oil business in Texas. However, his life drastically changes after he is involved in a tragic accident that kills most of his team members in Episode 1.

As a result, he is being blamed by his new crew members (who are coincidentally the cousins of one of the deceased) for the death of their relative.

What Happened to Cooper in Landman Episode 5?

Jacob Lofland

One of the main storylines in Landman Episode 5 revolves around Cooper visiting Ariana (Paulina Chavez) after she asks him for help at the end of the previous episode.

In Landman Episode 3, the pair forged a strong bond after he paid his respects to her late husband by attending his funeral. However, his visit drew the ire of her husband's cousins, who warned him not to get too close to Ariana.

Cooper then tries to make up for Ariana's husband's death by helping her sort out her bills and insurance money while also mowing her lawn.

Things go sideways after Manuel (J.R. Villarreal) sees him on Ariana's lawn, pulling a gun to remind him about his warning. Ariana stops Manuel from hurting Cooper, and she even kisses him to let him know she wants him there.

At the tail-end of Episode 5, as Cooper heads home to his trailer, he is ambushed by Manuel and his brother, Antonio (Octavio Rodriguez), and brutally assaulted, leaving him in a bloodied mess.

Did Cooper Die In Landman Episode 5?

While Landman Episode 5 did not outright confirm Cooper's fate, Jacob Lofland spoke with TV Insider to confirm that his character is still alive and well despite the beating that he took from Manuel and Antonio:

"I think I can say that without spoiling. Yes, we’re still in there. We’re still here."

This is a huge relief for Landman fans since Cooper has one of the more interesting storylines in the show's debut season.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Lofland teased that "there'll definitely be a path change for the direction" his character is going in the next set of episodes, noting that "it kind of changes the dynamic of what [he wants] to do:"

"There'll definitely be a path change for the direction — maybe not the direction he's going. He's still going to have the same go, but there's going to be some shortcuts, or long roads to get there now. It's not going to be the straight path that it was before, it kind of changes the dynamic of what he wants to do. So, there'll be some hurdles there for him. As far as the family, it would be just like if it happened to your family. It's definitely going to take a hit. But at the end of the day, I think everything's going to work out."

Given that Cooper is alive, there is a strong chance that his father, Tommy, will be made aware of what Manuel and Antonio did to him, and revenge is definitely in the cards for the father-son duo.

Tommy is expected to hold the two workers accountable, and his ruthlessness will finally be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Cooper's sister, Ainsley (played by Landman breakout star Michelle Randolph), could also resolve her issues with her brother, especially after the horrific beating that he took.

Cooper's journey may propel him to greater heights, and he may use it as motivation to rise to the ranks of the oil rig business. While Tommy is likely to handle the main suspects, Cooper might land a massive blow to Manuel and Antonio as retribution.

His relationship with Ariana is also expected to be significantly affected, and this could serve as a wake-up call for them to take things to the next level, especially if Manuel and Antonio are taken care of.

New episodes of Landman premiere every Sunday at midnight PT on Paramount+. Check out the filming locations of Landman Season 1.