Where Is Landman Filmed? Locations Revealed

Paramount+'s newest series, Landman, released on November 17, showing off Texas's stunning vestiges and landscape.

Where Was Landman Filmed?

Paramount+

The cast of Landman has already talked to us about the intense filming in Texas to help make the series' gritty on-the-ground setting as authentic as possible.

Once voted as one of "America's Most Livable Communities," Fort Worth, Texas, was the site of the oil boom in the early 20th century, where it is still a lucrative industry today.

In only the first two episodes, Landman shows audiences its second-largest private university, one of its many local football stadiums, and more locations near and dear to this Texas city.

American Association of Professional Landmen Headquarters - Fort Worth, Texas

Paramount+

Reportedly, to keep up the authenticity of the show and the line of work it is depicting, a handful of scenes will take place in the offices of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL) headquarters.

It has not appeared in the series yet, but these scenes will likely have Jon Hamm's Monty Miller as the focus since he is the one who owns the oil fields that Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris manages for him as a landman.

Ratliff Stadium - Odessa, Texas

Paramount+

After picking up his daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and her boyfriend, Dakota Loving (Drake Rodger), in Episode 1, "Landman," he takes them to a football game at Loving's suggestion.

After arriving at Ratliff Stadium, Norris already cannot stand seeing his daughter with someone like Loving, a local celebrity. The landman tries to distract himself with a Dr. Pepper at the stadium after hearing too much about his daughter's sex life.

Fort Worth Petroleum Club

Paramount+

In the same episode, Norris gives Miller a call, who's at Fort Worth's Petroleum Club, to talk to him about the oil tanker that crashed into one of their stolen planes filled with drugs. Something that Norris considers to be just another Monday.

A real-life club in Fort Worth, Texas, the Petroleum Club has existed since 1953 as a networking hub for people in the oil and gas industry, which is briefly depicted when one gentleman is discussing his time in Libya as a petroleum engineer.

Texas Christian University - Fort Worth, Texas

Paramount+

Tensions rise after the oil blowout that ended the lives of multiple oil crewmen, including Armando, played by Ant-Man's Michael Peña. In Episode 2, "Dreamers and Losers," Norris called Miller while he was at his daughter Gracie's track race at Texas Christian University.

The two discuss the possibility of a settlement with the families of their husbands and nephews who died in the accident before Miller goes back to focusing on his daughter's race.

Sheridan's newest series, Landman, is based on Boomtown, a narrative serialized podcast released in 2019 about the 21st-century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as a no-nonsense crisis executive at an oil company that deals with the ethics and logistics of mineral extraction.

The cast of Landman has already talked to us about the intense filming in Texas to help make the series' gritty on-the-ground setting as authentic as possible.

The first two episodes of Landman are streaming on Paramount+, with a new episode released every Sunday at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.