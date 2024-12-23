Landman Episode 7 introduces Mitchell Slaggert into the series as Ainsley's new love interest.

The new episode, "All Roads Lead to a Hole," juggles several storylines to move the plot forward during its 10-episode first season, such as Ainsley and Angela getting to know the Midland community, Tommy dealing with the drug cartel problem of M-Tex, and Cooper and Ariana's romantic connection dialing up even further.

Landman Episode 7 premiered on Paramount+ on December 22.

Landman Episode 7 Cast: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Mitchell Slaggert - Ryder

Mitchell Slaggert

Mitchell Slaggert guest stars as Ryder, the prized quarterback of Midland who almost hooks up with Ainsley during the patch party.

Slaggert is best known for playing Jackson in Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. The actor also starred in Gossip Girl, A Carpenter Christmas Romance, and Diablo Guardian.

Vince Duvall - Danny Blanton

Vince Duvall

Vince Duvall appears as Danny Blanton, Monty's business parter who proposes him a deal that would involve $300 million for an oilman wanting to drill 250 to 300 wells in the Val Verde Basin.

Duvall has over 80 credits, with roles in Yellowstone, 9-1-1, and Quantum Leap.

Robyn Lively - Ellie

Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively returns as Ellie, the Patch Cafe's trusted waitress who occasionally strikes a conversation with Tommy and his fellow oilmen.

Lively recently appeared as part of the cast of 2024's Someone Like You. The actress also guest starred in notable projects such as Lioness, Cobra Kai, and All Rise.

Audrey McGraw - Shelby

Audrey McGraw

Audrey McGraw is back as Shelby after making her debut in Landman Episode 5.

Shelby is Ainsley's new friend who invites her over to the Patch party where she ends up meeting Ryder.

Landman is McGraw's first major acting credit.

Siena Solinda - Fitness Instructor

Siena Solinda

Siena Solinda plays Angela and Ainsley's fitness instructor in the early moments of the episode.

Solinda's other major credits include Bothered and Sitting in Silence.

Aixa Tovar - Lucia

Aixa Tovar

Aixa Tovar plays Lucia, Ariana's friend who agrees to take care of her baby boy while she gets Cooper from the hospital.

Landman is also Tovar's first major on-screen acting credit.

Deidra Shanell - Margaret

Deidra Shanell

Deidra Shanell joins the cast of Landman Episode 7 as Margaret, the attending nurse at the Midland Retirement Home.

Shanell is known for her roles in Dolemite Is My Name, The Beautiful Struggle, and The Sistahood Part 2.

Grover Coulson - Bob

Grover Coulson

Grover Coulson stars as Bob, a retired Korea-Vietnam veteran who gives Angela a rundown of the daily activities of the retirement home.

Coulson can be seen in Bail Out, Parent Compass, and Better Call Saul.

Keva Raiford - Midland Nurse

Keva Raiford

Keva Raiford is part of Episode 7's cast as the Midland Nurse who accompanied Cooper after being released from the hospital.

Landman is Raiford's first major acting credit.

Marco Perella - Hank

Marco Perella

Marco Perella plays Hank, one of the older statesman of the retirement home that Ainsley and Angela visited.

Perella has credits in Boyhood, Friday Night Lights, and Miss Congeniality.

Louanne Stephens - Ethel

Louanne Stephens

Louanne Stephens' Ethel is another member of the retirement home whom Ainsley tries to bond with while she is painting an image of a crow.

Stephens' most recognizable role is playing Mrs. Sacaren in Friday Night Lights.

The actress can also be seen in Longmire, Vengeance, and Instinct.

Gail Cronauer - Beverly

Gail Cronauer

Gail Cronauer portrays Beverly, a member of the retirement home who loved what Angela and Ainsley did to stir things up a bit in their newfound home.

Cronauer has credits in The Vast of Night, The Senior, and One of These Days.

Jacinto - Smuggler

Jacinto

Jacinto appears as the smuggler who threatened Tommy about the money he owed for the drug cartel.

Landman is Jacinto's first major on-screen credit.

Landman Episode 7 Plot Summary & Ending Explained

Monty Receives a Risky Business Proposal

Jon Hamm

Landman Episode 7, "All Roads Lead to a Hole," begins with Cooper being discharged from the hospital while Ariana accompanies him to let him stay in her home during his recovery period.

Tommy thinks it is a bad idea for his son to move in with Ariana, considering he has a huge target on his back. Ariana understands the risks, but she is determined to look after him.

Elsewhere, Angela and Ainsley are at the gym where the mother-daughter talks about their future.

While Ainsley advises her mother to look for a job, Angela says though that she is "never working a day in [her] life no matter what," pointing out that finding a rich husband is her only path now.

Monty is having a business lunch with his friend, Danny Blanton, about a drill-to-earn deal that involves drilling 250 to 300 wells in the Val Verde Basin, and he needs Monty for the funding.

He calls Tommy about it, but his trusted Landman is not so sure about it, mainly because there are smugglers in the area who could steal their equipment and they need more oilmen to hire.

Monty understands the risk and he agrees with the deal anyway despite Tommy's concerns. The catch is he will get 100% of the profit until he recoups his investment.

Angela & Ainsley Visits a Retirement Home

Ali Larter & Michelle Randolph

On their way home, Ainsley notices a retirement home at Midland, and the pair agrees to visit and learn about the state of its residents.

Angela realizes how boring their lives are, and she takes it to himself to make everyone have the best time by bringing in games and alcohol for a temporary escape.

The residents have a lot of good time to the point that the nurse-in-charge even agreed to have them come back the next day for another visit.

Tommy Encounters Another Threat

James Jordan & Billy Bob Thornton

Tommy moves forward with securing the new site that Monty told him earlier, and he brings along Boss and his gangsters as well as a lowly security guard for their protection.

As expected, a smuggler who works with the drug cartel leader who has been threatening Tommy arrives to tell him that it is their territory, and he can't do anything about it until he gives them the money he owes them.

The patch crew pulls out their guns and saves Tommy. Realizing that they are outnumbered, the smuggler and his allies retreat to fight another day.

There is a sense that the fight is far from over, and a climactic finish is in the cards between Tommy's forces and the drug cartel assailants.

Ainsley Meets a Potential New Romance

Mitchell Slaggert & Michelle Randolph

Ainsley (played by Landman breakout actress Michelle Randolph) has finally found the time to attend her first Patch party with her newfound friend, Shelby.

Given how beautiful Ainsley is, it doesn't take long for the other guys to notice her, and one of them is Midland's prized quarterback, Ryder.

As the pair hit it off, they end up hooking up at the back of Ryder's truck.

Back in the Norris' residence, Angela reveals to Tommy that she placed a GPS tracker inside Ainsley's phone so that they can track her, pointing out that she is still their "little baby."

Privacy issues aside, Tommy heads out to catch Ryder and Ainsley having an intimate time in the party.

He unleashes his wrath toward Ryder, telling him to back off from his daughter while also pointing out that he would understand this if he will have a family in the future.

Tommy tells Ainsley she's grounded before also letting her know about the GPS tracker on her phone.

It is a long time coming for Tommy to snap on Ainsley since his daughter have been doing whatever she wants ever since arriving in Midland.

Cooper & Ariana Gets So Much Closer

Paulina Chavez & Jacob Lofland

Meanwhile, in Ariana's home, she and Cooper have slowly hit it off, and they even share a bed.

The next morning, the romance dials up even further for the pair when they share a passionate kiss. However, it is cut short after Rebecca and Nate arrive for a visit.

The two lawyers visit Ariana to remind to her to sign the documents for the financial support of the families involved in the tragic accident that happened in Landman Episode 1 (check out the full cast of the episode).

If she doesn't end up signing the documents, Rebecca tells her that the other families will not get the money.

Cooper chimes in on the conversation, and Ariana asks his help to look over the documents that they want her to sign.

Rebecca, in a moment of glee, tells Cooper that they have been looking for him for a while now.

The look at Rebecca's face appears to hint that Cooper might hold the key in all the legal fiasco that they have been dealing with since Episode 1, which makes sense because he was present during the deaths of the crew.

The next episode of Landman will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 29, at midnight PT.