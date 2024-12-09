Landman Episode 5 sees Cooper making progress with his life while Tommy explores the ramifications of his decision to give his relationship with Angela another try.

The new episode of the Paramount+ series, "Where Is Home," puts the Norris family into the spotlight as more drama and past issues begin to unravel. Elsewhere, the dirty dealings in Midland bring Tommy a conflict he can't seem to get out of.

Landman Episode 5 premiered on Paramount+ on December 8.

Every Main Guest Star in Landman Episode 5

Alex Meraz - Jimenez

Alex Meraz

Alex Meraz joins the cast of Landman Episode 5 as Jimenez, a drug cartel leader who is blaming Tommy for the loss of their supplies due to the plane crash that happened in Landman Episode 1.

Meraz is known for his roles in 2016's Suicide Squad, American Sports Story, and The Walking Dead.

Colin Ferguson - Bob Knowles

Colin Ferguson

Colin Ferguson appears as Bob Knowles, an oil business executive who tells the other CEOs about the current landscape of clean energy and the dwindling public perception toward gas and oil companies.

Ferguson's most recognizable role is playing Jack Carter in over 70 episodes of Eureka. The actor also has credits in Haven, Because I Said So, and You're the Worst.

Audrey McGraw - Shelby

Audrey McGraw

Audrey McGraw guest stars as Shelby, Ainsley's neighbor who invites her to a patch party at one of the oil rig locations of M-Tex.

Audrey is Tim McGraw's daughter and Landman is her first major acting credit.

Martin Ezelle - Valero Energy CEO

Martin Ezelle

Martin Ezelle plays the CEO of Valero Energy who attends the shareholders' meeting of oil executives.

Ezelle can be seen in Longmire, Dallas, and Walker.

Alex Hyde-White - Ratcliff

Alex Hyde-White

Alex Hyde-White stars as Ratcliff, one of the high-ranking oil executives who reminds his peers that there is "rabid opposition to fossil fuels of any kind."

Hyde-White previously played Reed Richards in 1994's The Fantastic Four. The actor's other major credits include Pretty Woman, Catch Me If You Can, and Reasonable Doubt.

Adam Stephenson - Rick

Adam Stephenson

Adam Stephenson plays Rick, the oil rig worker who tragically dies after the oil pipes accidentally crushed him underneath.

Stephenson previously appeared in Chicago Med, We Have a Ghost, and Leverage: Redemption.

Christian Menace - Mover

Christian Menace

Christian Menace plays one of the movers whom Angela hires to replace the furniture inside Tommy's house in Midland.

Menace has credits in NCIS: New Orleans, Armstrong, and Fault Lines.

Jonathan Egbuna - Mover # 2

Jonathan Egbuna

The other mover who appeared in Landman Episode 5 is played by Jonathan Egbuna.

Egbuna's notable credits include The Women Under the Stage and Mister Gates.

Here are the main actors who appeared in Landman Episode 5:

Billy Bob Thornton - Tommy Norris

Jon Hamm - Monty Miller

Ali Larter - Angela

Michelle Randolph - Ainsley

Kayla Wallace - Rebecca

Jacob Lofland - Cooper

James Jordan - Dale

Colm Feore - Nate

Paulina Chavez - Ariana

Mustafa Speaks - Boss

Octavio Rodriguez - Antonio

J.R. Villarreal - Manuel

Landman Episode 5 Plot Explained

Cooper Spends Time with Ariana

Paulina Chavez & Jacob Lofland

Landman Episode 5 shows Cooper paying a visit to Ariana, Elvio's widow. She calls him to ask for help, telling him that "none of [the paperwork] makes sense" to her because it was her late husband who handled it before.

With no one to turn to, she sees Cooper as her most reliable friend, and it is clear that there is romance brewing for the pair, especially after the sparks began in Landman Episode 3.

Cooper even offers to mow her front lawn since he is still feeling guilty over what happened to her husband in the oil rig.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Manuel sees him mowing Ariana's lawn. He points a gun at him to remind him about not stepping foot in Elvio's house, but Ariana swoops in to save Cooper.

She kisses Cooper to send a statement to Manuel, insisting that if he played his cards right, she might end up sleeping with him.

Manuel, who is still furious about the whole thing, leaves after threatening Cooper once again.

Monty's Tense Shareholders Meeting

Jon Hamm & Colin Ferguson

Meanwhile, Tommy calls Monty to ask permission to check on the wells within the territory of the bust well oils. While it is clearly an expensive job, Monty agrees, but he reminds them to be cautious and take it one step at a time.

Speaking of Monty, he heads over to a shareholders' meeting with other high-ranking oil executives to talk about the future of the oil industry and the unsettling public perception toward it.

After a few arguments and a solid outburst from Monty, he tells everyone that the only thing that matters to him is that "the price of oil stays between $76 and $88 a barrel."

Tommy Deals with Drug Dealers

Alex Meraz & Billy Bob Thornton

While Tommy is busy maintaining the oil rigs with Dale and Boss, Rebecca pays Nathan a visit to talk about the settlement money that they will be offering to the families of the deceased workers of M-Tex

Nathan says that he is looking for a "very attractive and compassionate offer" that the families deserve, and the pair of lawyers map out a game plan to achieve that goal.

Rebecca, though, is surprised to see Ainsley running around the house wearing only her underwear. She warns Nathan to be careful, saying, "The sexual harassment lawsuit's literally writing itself."

The pair's meeting gets interrupted by the arrival of movers whom Angela summoned after using her current husband's credit card to buy new furniture for Tommy's Midland home.

Upon learning about this, Rebecca ponders on the possible fraud or larceny case that Angela might be sued for if ever her husband (who is not named Tommy by the way) finds out.

Tommy, meanwhile, gets a visit from the drug cartel who he came into conflict with in Landman Episode 1.

The leader of the cartel, Jimenez, reminds Tommy that he still owes them $30 million, but our resident Landman warns them that they will never win against a multi-billion dollar corporation like M-Tex.

Tommy even uses the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a scapegoat by telling the cartel that they are monitoring the situation so he needs them to back off.

Dale, who has been recording the whole conversation, asks Tommy if the bit about the DEA is true, but he shrugs it off as a lie so that the cartel will back off.

Elsewhere, Ainsley meets a new friend/neighbor named Shirley who invites her to a patch party, and something tells the viewers that this would lead to a potential disaster.

Angela's Awkward Family Dinner

Billy Bob Thornton

Angela has been busy preparing for an eventful dinner the whole day, and she is trying her best to make it perfect because her whole family (Cooper included) will be present. Dale and Nathan are shoo-ins because they also live in the Midland house.

Upon seeing them complete after a while, Angela gets overwhelmed. It also doesn't help that Cooper and Ainsley are bickering while Tommy tries to downplay the emotional family reunion.

Angela walks out in rage, and she is on the verge of tears before Tommy tries to calm her down.

Tommy relays to her a powerful message about accepting the fact that things are different now and it will not be the same dynamic they had in the past.

Instead of fighting, Tommy points out to Angela that she might be moody because of her premenstrual cycle. Angela laughs it off, but she agrees.

Just like that, all is well between the two odd couple who are trying their best to make it work.

Landman Episode 5 Ending: Who Dies?

Billy Bob Thornton

While on his way home, Cooper receives a call from a frightened Ariana who is having anxiety about being all alone in her house. He reassures her that everything will be fine, telling her that she has the perfect guard dog beside her.

Upon getting to his trailer, Cooper gets brutally mobbed by Manuel, Antonio, and some of the other guys from the rig.

This attack leaves Cooper in a bloodied mess, and he is even left behind by Boss the next day after Manuel convinces him to leave the worm (the rookie) behind.

Despite the brutal attack, Cooper is confirmed to be alive and he appears to be hellbent on revenge against his tormentors.

Elsewhere, Tommy brings Angela along to meet with Monty in Fort Worth, but he gets sidetracked by a call from one of M-Tex's workers for a pipe delivery gone wrong.

Tommy arrives at the rig where he sees Rick, the disgruntled employee, jumping on the pile of oil pipes.

However, things end tragically after the pipes collapse and a bulk of it falls into Rick, crushing his chest and pinning him underneath. For context, he can't move the pipes because he'll bleed out if they do so.

Tommy tries to help the worker by giving him his phone to call his wife, but she does not pick up.

He calls 911 to let them know about the situation, but when the dispatcher asks him if the victim is still alive, Rick dies before the ambulance arrives.

Episode 5 ends with Tommy in disbelief after seeing another M-Tex employee die. What makes it worse is the fact that he is still not aware of Cooper's real status after being assaulted in his trailer.

New episodes of Landman premiere every Sunday at midnight PT on Paramount+.

Read more about Landman co-creator Christian Wallace's hopeful update about a potential Season 2.