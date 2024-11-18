Rounding out the cast of Paramount+'s Landman is 27-year-old Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris.

Co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and starring Billy Bob Thornton, Landman is based on the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas and explores its personal and professional impacts (find out about Sheridan's Landman Season 2 hopes here).

Biography Details & Facts on Michelle Randolph

Michelle Survived Cowboy Camp for 1923

While Michelle modeled and had a few acting roles to her name before 1923, such as A Snow White Christmas and The Resort, playing Elizabeth Strafford in the Yellowstone prequel was the actress' breakout role.

However, the California girl had a few fences to clear before taking the reins.

Hailing from Huntington Beach, Michelle (via Magazine C) had little experience with horses and had to go through a "Cowboy Camp" to ensure the 1923 cast looked "like we had been riding our whole lives."

When talking with Grazia Magazine about her experience, Michelle detailed how the cast "learned how to rope" and "herded cows all the way across the ranch:"

"We did competitions, we learned how to rope, we did little hikes. There was one day where we herded cows all the way across the ranch from one side to the other. We got a taste of what it was like to be a real cowboys, which was fun."

Who Michelle Randolph Wants To Work With Next

Even though Michelle is still an up-and-coming star, she's already worked with Hollywood acting legends including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and now Billy Bob Thornton.

As to who she would love to work with in the future, the actress told Wonderland Magazine that Helen Mirren had been "at the very top," but there are still "quite a few" on her list, including "Greta Gerwig and Joe Wright:"

"I find myself so attached to certain films and characters, and there are quite a few people whose work has moved me… Greta Gerwig and Joe Wright… Carey Mulligan, Octavia Spencer, Reece Witherspoon (and everything Hello Sunshine does). Daisy Edgar-Jones and Lily James inspire me! I could go on and on!"

Michelle Runs a Charity for Cats

When the cameras aren't rolling, Michelle Randolph has several other projects occupying her time, including an animal rescue charity called House Cat.

According to Michelle (via Wonderland Magazine), "I am a cat lady" and "I started House Cat to channel some of that passion:"

"I am a cat lady. I’ve had cats my whole life and fostered for many years. Shelters are overflowing with animals that need homes, and I think when people are searching for a pet, rescuing should be their intention. I am very passionate about this so I tend to ramble on about this topic... But basically, I started House Cat to channel some of that passion into something productive."

Michelle went on to explain how House Cat supports various animal rescue organizations, including Milo's Sanctuary and Shelter Friend in Ukraine, to meet their needs:

"We’ve donated to local rescues as well as places like Milo’s Sanctuary, which rescue disabled and terminally ill cats. We also have supported organisations internationally like Angels of Life Village for Stray Animals in Adana, Turkey, and Shelter Friend in Ukraine."

She Runs a Denim Line With Her Famous Sister

Michelle is the younger sister of The Bachelor Season 23 winner, Cassie Randolph. While they once ran a YouTube channel together, they two launched their own sustainable denim brand in 2022 called LNDN Denim.

When Magazine C asked why denim for the line, Michelle explained, "It's all people wear in California" and that it took the sisters "three years to perfect it."

In keeping LNDN a true family affair, Michelle told to US Magazine that LNDN is actually short for "Landon," the two sisters' younger brother.

What Michelle Learned Playing Landman's Ainsley Norris

In Landman, Michelle plays 17-year-old Ainsley Norris, the strong-willed daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris.

According to Michelle via (LRM Online), she "learned so much" playing Ainsley and found her character "refreshing:"

"I learned so much playing Ainsley. She's this wild seventeen-year-old and to step into that, it helped me just like embrace myself more and I found it really refreshing."

As for her character of Ainsley, Michelle described her as a "very interesting medium between the two parents" and noted she's beginning to learn that they're "flawed people:"

"Ainsley, I think, is kind of this very interesting medium between the two parents, and she loves them both deeply. But she's kind of on the cusp of realizing that they have flaws as humans. It's fun to see her throughout this season go on this journey of learning how her parents are flawed people as well."

Does Michelle Randolph Have a Husband?

Michelle hasn't shared any information publicly about her personal romantic relationships on her Instagram or any other social media platforms.

Michelle started dating Runaways actor Gregg Sulkin in the mid-2010s. Sulkin has been more public about this romance, making a tribute Instagram post in September 2022 that celebrated Randolph's birthday:

"The first birthday in 5 years we aren’t celebrating together but that’s because you’re a superstar and killing it on your new show. You deserve the world and I am so excited to see what the next year brings for you. Happy birthday angel."

However, this post, and others related to Randolph made by Sulkin, have since been deleted from his Instagram, leading to speculation that the two have broken up.

Michelle has never made a post about her own wedding or engagement, and so it's believed that she's neither married nor engaged.

Landman is streaming now on Paramount+. New episodes debut on Sundays.