Fans want to know more about Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, rounding out the cast of Paramount+'s Landman.

Landman, co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and starring Billy Bob Thornton, explores the personal and professional impacts of the West Texas Permian Basin oil boom.

Inspired by Christian Wallace's podcast Boomtown, the series premiered on Paramount+ on November 17 and also stars Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris in Landman.

It dives into the high-stakes world of oil rigs, where roughnecks and billionaires are driving a boom reshaping the climate, economy, and geopolitics. Sheridan has also expressed hopes for a potential Landman Season 2.

Biography Details & Facts on Kayla Wallace

Paramount+

Kayla Wallace Graduated from The Canadian College of Performing Arts

Born on Halloween, Kayla grew up in a small town on Vancouver Island, Canada spending much of her childhood performing in plays, dance recitals, and singing at local coffee shops.

Her passion for the arts led her to study musical theatre and film at The Canadian College of Performing Arts in 2011-2012. In 2014, she moved to Vancouver to pursue her dream career in film and television, where she continues to hone her craft with dedication.

In an interview with Daily Planet DC, Kayla shared how her passion for the arts transitioned from musical theater to film and television, "I was just so intrigued on the difference from theater acting to film acting:"

"I started to really love musical theater. I loved sort of telling a story through my dancing. I kept on with that and started some singing on the side. My high school then did a film and TV workshop. It was done by two actors who came from Vancouver to my high school and I was just so intrigued on the difference from theater acting to film acting. It’s much more detail oriented. That was what started it! I was just so interested! I had that as my focus from then on out!"

Before Landman, Kayla Was Best Known for When Calls the Heart

Before starring in Landman as Rebecca Falcone, Kayla was best known for her role as Fiona Miller in the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. She appeared in 43 episodes of the show from 2019 to 2024, earning praise for her portrayal of the ambitious and resourceful character.

Kayla has also starred in films like Heatwave (2022) and Wingman, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Screen Rant asked Kayla about portraying her When Calls the Heart character's resilience and strength, particularly when others tried to use her gender against her.

Kayla reflected on the strength of her character, emphasizing how the challenge of existing in a male-dominated world only "fuels her:"

"Right, with those comments about her gender and other little comments that you're bound to come across in a man's world of oil and law, it only fuels her. It only makes her want to get even harder, and she's so powerful. It was such an honor to play these dynamic, well-rounded, strong female characters, like Rebecca and Ariana. It's really a gift from Taylor Sheridan to have these powerful female characters."

Kayla Married Her When Calls the Heart Co-Star

Kayla recently tied the knot with co-star of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart, Kevin McGarry, marking a new chapter in their real-life romance that began on set.

The couple, who joined the series in 2019 during its sixth season, confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and announced their engagement two years later in December 2022.

Despite their characters, Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, not being romantically linked on the show, McGarry and Wallace's off-screen bond flourished, fueled by a shared love of music.

McGarry revealed their secret marriage in September 2024 at a fan event, adding a romantic twist to their Hallmark love story.

Kayla Will Next Star in Wing Man

Kayla has joined the cast of Harland Williams' upcoming indie comedy Wing Man.

The film stars Williams alongside Russell Peters and Jamie Kennedy in a story about Bob (played by Evan Marsh), a man who hires a "Wing Man" to win back his fiancée but learns lessons about true love along the way.

Wallace will portray Holly, Bob’s loyal assistant, in a cast that also includes Shiva Negar and Dylan Flashner. Written and directed by Williams, the movie promises high-energy antics through car races, bar hopping, and comedic rivalries.

Landman is streaming now on Paramount+. New episodes debut on Sundays.