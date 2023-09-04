Expendables 4 showcases a stellar cast filled with returning action stars and exciting newcomers.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the highly-discussed action sequel revolves around the team's mission to prevent a terrorist organization from smuggling nuclear weapons that could lead to conflict between Russia and the United States of America.

Every Actor & Character in Expendables 4

1.) Jason Statham - Lee Christmas

Expendables 4

Returning to the Expendables universe is Jason Statham's Lee Christmas.

Christmas serves as the team's knife expert, and the trailer suggests that he is next in line to lead the group of mercenaries. The character is a former Special Air Service soldier, and he is usually on the receiving end of jokes from his teammates.

Despite that, Christmas is one of the most loyal members, considering his close friendship with Barney Ross.

Statham is a renowned action star who starred as Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy, rescue diver Jonas in The Meg movies, and Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise.

2.) Sylvester Stallone - Barney Ross

Expendables 4

Barney Ross returns to lead his group of mercenaries in the massive clash to try and prevent the US' potential conflict against Russia, and he's portrayed again by Sylvester Stallone.

Ross is set to lead his team in the dangerous mission, with him recruiting the likes of Lee Christmas and Megan Fox's Gina into the fray.

In October 2021, Stallone announced, via Collider, that Expendables 4 would be his final appearance as Barney Ross, noting that the "greatest thing" in doing these kinds of movies is trying to deliver a message that the audience can identify and relate to:

“The greatest thing is being able to provide films and entertainment and maybe there’s a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch, the bond. Not so much the action, the action is self-evident, but just relating to the audience in a way they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand.”

Along with the announcement, Stallone also said that he is “ready to pass the baton on to Jason [Statham] and his capable hands,” indicating that Lee Christmas will likely serve as the team's leader if Expendable 5 happens.

Stallone has been an icon in the action scene since the 1980s, starring as war veteran John Rambo in the Rambo franchise. The actor is also known for his roles as John Spartan in Demolition Man, Rocky Balboa in the Rocky and Creed franchises, and Stakar Ogord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

3.) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson - Easy Day

Expendables 4

Expendables 4 would not be complete without newcomers, one of them being Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy Day.

The movie's trailer shows Easy Day as one of the recruits in Barney and Lee's group of mercenaries, helping them stop the Russian thugs.

The fourth installment of the Expendables franchise serves as a reunion between 50 Cent and Sylvester Stallone since they worked together in Escape Plan. The rapper and actor is also known for his past role in Power.

4.) Megan Fox - Gina

Expendables 4

Joining the Expendables 4's massive ensemble and action-packed franchise is Megan Fox, portraying a character named Gina.

The trailer indicates that Gina is Lee Christmas' love interest. Aside from that, snippets of Expendable 4 footage also confirm that Fox's Gina will be part of the action as one of the new recruits in Barney's team.

Fox is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Transformers, and April O'Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

5.) Dolph Lundgren - Gunner Jensen

Expendables 4

Another veteran actor who returns in Expendables 4 is Dolph Lundgren who plays Gunner Jensen.

Jensen is one of the original members of Barney's team and he serves as the expert in heavy weapons.

Although he suffers from combat stress, Jensen needs to overcome his issues in order to complete the mission.

Lundgren reunites with Stallone after working together in past Expendables films and in Rocky IV and Creed II as Ivan Drago. He also plays King Nereus in the DC Universe's Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

6.) Tony Jaa - Decha

Expendables 4

Tony Jaa is another newcomer to the franchise as he portrays a character named Decha in Expendables 4.

Not much is known about the character, but the trailer confirms that he is part of Barney's team as he can be seen fighting alongside Jason Statham's Lee Christmas.

Jaa is known for his roles as Ting in the Ong-Bak franchise, Kham in Tom-Yum-Goong, and Kiet in Furious 7.

7.) Iko Uwais - Suarto Rahmat

Expendables 4

The Expendables' sworn enemy in the fourth installment will be portrayed by Iko Uwais.

The actor plays Suarto Rahmat, the head of the terrorist organization who is trying to smuggle nuclear weapons. Rahmat is a former soldier who is also an expert in martial arts, proving to be a formidable threat against the protagonists.

The Indonesian actor is known for his previous roles as Rama in The Raid franchise and Kai Jin in Netflix's Wu Assassins.

8.) Randy Couture - Toll Road

Expendables 4

Making his comeback as the team's demolition expert is Randy Couture as Toll Road.

The character has a deformed ear which usually serves as the butt of jokes among his peers. Despite that, Toll Road is an essential member of the group when their backs are against the wall.

Couture is a former mixed martial artist, with past roles including Sargon in The Scorpion King 2 and Briggs in The Hard Way.

9.) Jacob Scipio - Galan

Expendables 4

Jacob Scipio makes his debut as Galan, another new recruit from Barney's team who assists them in their mission against the terrorists.

The trailer shows brief glimpses of Galan alongside Statham, Stallone, and the others, indicating that he has a pivotal role.

Scipio is best known for playing Armando Aretas in Bad Boys for Life and for his other roles in The Outpost and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

10.) Levy Tran - Lash

Expendables 4

Another new member of Barney's team of mercenaries is Levy Tran's Lash.

The character sports white hair and appears to be an expert in martial arts as she is seen fighting alongside the protagonists in the trailer.

The Vietnamese-American actress is known for her roles as Roenick in The First Purge and Desi Nguyen in MacGyver.

11.) Andy García - Marsh

Expendables 4

In past Expendables installments, there has been a CIA agent who helps the team with their mission.

Bruce Willis previously played a CIA agent named Mr. Church in The Expendables 2 while Harrison Ford portrayed Max Drummer in The Expendables 3.

In Expendables 4, the role is now given to Andy García's Marsh.

Marsh is best known for portraying Vincent Mancini in The Godfather III, George Stone in The Untouchables, and Billy Herrera in Father of the Bride.

12.) Sheila Shah - Mandy

Expendables 4

Sheila Shah portrays a character named Mandy.

It remains to be seen how Mandy fits in the Expendables 4 puzzle, but a set photo may indicate that she is part of Suarto Rahmat's villainous group.

Shah is known for her roles as Alejandra in Rambo: Last Blood, FBI Agent Cown in Saw V, and Ashley in The Poison Rose.

13.) Nicole Andrews - Charlie

Expendables 4

Nicole Andrews plays Charlie.

Andrews' past credits include playing Tammy in Leatherface, Mrs. Etherby in Homefront, and a nurse in Lovelace.

14.) Lucy Newman-Williams - Russo

Expendables 4

Lucy Newman-Williams portrays Russo.

The actress' previous prominent roles include playing Marie Cahill in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and the joint chief chairman in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

15.) Eddie Hall

Expendables 4

While Eddie Hall's role in Expendables 4 is still unknown, the actor's involvement is significant due to his past achievement in winning the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017.

Hall's past credits include Transformers: The Last Knight and the documentary about himself titled Eddie: Strongman.

Expendables 4 is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, September 22.