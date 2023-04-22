Fast & Furious 10 Cast & Characters: 24 Main Actors and Who They Play

Fast & Furious 10, aka Fast X, has a stacked cast filled with surprising characters and franchise mainstays.

Directed by The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier, the upcoming entry is being touted as the penultimate installment to the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

The exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but its trailer revealed an all-out war between Dom Torreto and Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes.

Fast X - Every Main Actor & Character They Play

1.) Vin Diesel - Dom Toretto

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto

Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto, aka Fast & Furious's main hero, in Fast X. After reuniting with his long-lost brother (more on that later) in Fast 9, Dom appears to have achieved a happy ending, but the unexpected arrival of a ghost from his past could threaten the whole existence of his family.

Fast X's trailers showcased Diesel's Dom in high-octane action, bringing down helicopters and even going back to his racing roots. Given that there is one final installment in the Fast franchise, it is likely that Dom will survive the events of the upcoming movie.

As for other members of his family though, it is an entirely different conversation.

2.) Michelle Rodriguez - Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz is set to aid her husband, Dom, in any way that she can in the upcoming war against Dante Reyes. Fast X's trailer showed that Letty is engaged in an intense battle with Fate of the Furious villain Cipher, who is portrayed by Charlize Theron.

It is unknown if it is Dante's plan to separate Dom and Letty in Fast X, but it seems to be the case as he tries to get the upper hand and seek revenge against the Toretto family.

3.) Tyrese Gibson - Roman Pearce

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce has been a loyal ally to Dom in every dangerous adventure. In addition to being an expert racer, Roman is the team's own comic relief character, with him being known for cracking hilarious one-liners and having a charismatic persona.

In Fast X, it looks like Roman's comedic personality will be put to the test due to the danger that Dante's threats pose to his allies.

4.) Chris "Ludacris" Bridges - Tej Parker

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Alongside Roman Pearce, Ludacris' Tej Parker is also known for his comedic antics in the Fast & Furious franchise. Serving as the team's tech expert, Tej's valuable contribution to Dom and his family is a no-brainer.

Given that Fast 9 took it up a notch when Tej and Roman went to space for a death-defying mission, it's possible that the pair will pull out all the stops again in order to help Dom defeat Dante.

5.) Nathalie Emmanuel - Ramsey

Nathalie Emmanual as Ramsey

Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey has been with Dom's team since Fast 7, and her hacking skills have proved to be useful in every mission. In Fast X, however, the trailer implied that Ramsey is one of Dante's targets.

It remains to be seen if Dante will kill Ramsey, but there's a good chance that he may end up trying to recruit her due to her hacking abilities.

6.) Jordana Brewster - Mia Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto is the sister of Vin Diesel's Dom and the wife of Brian O'Connor, the character of the late Paul Walker. Although she appeared to have retired, Dante's emergence forced her to come back to the line of fire, doing everything that she can to protect her family and help Dom thwart the villain's plans.

7.) John Cena - Jakob Toretto

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

After an impactful and antagonistic debut in Fast 9, John Cena returns as Jakob Toretto and this time as an ally to Diesel's Dom in the upcoming sequel.

Jakob, who is Dom's biological brother, is expected to make amends for his mistakes by helping his family to defeat Dante. The trailer even showed Cena's Fast X character going at it with Dante's goons as well as asking Dom about his plan to take down the villain.

8.) Sung Kang - Han Lue

Sung Kang as Han Lue

After revealing that he faked his own death in Fast 9, Sung Kang's Han Lue appears to be back as a full-time member of Dom's team. The last time fans saw Han was in the last movie's post-credits scene where he paid a visit to his former tormentor, Deckard Shaw.

However, the pair's brief encounter appears to be cut short since the trailer showed that they are forced to team up against Dante's group of assassins.

9.) Jason Statham - Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw initially started as an unpredictable villain against Dom and his allies. However, he slowly transitioned into a valuable asset and a trusted accomplice of the team.

Shaw is expected to make amends with Han in Fast X while also putting his combat and driving expertise to good use as he helps the group eliminate Dante Reyes.

10.) Jason Momoa - Dante Reyes

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

The Fast X trailer didn't hold back in proving why Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes is one of the franchise's most dangerous foes. Dante is confirmed to be connected to Fast Five's villain, with him serving as the son of the late drug lord Hernan Reyes.

Momoa's Dante will look to seek revenge against Dom for the death of his father. From targeting Dom's closest family members to killing innocent lives without holding back, Dante's tactics prove that he is way beyond redemption.

11.) Brie Larson - Tess

Brie Larson as Tess

Brie Larson is set to make her Fast & Furious debut as Tess in Fast X. It is unknown how Larson's Tess is related to the other established characters of the franchise, but many have theorized that she is Brian O'Connor's sister.

However, the trailers appear to confirm that Tess is a rogue agent and the daughter of Mr. Nobody. Given that she is at odds with the current leadership of her father's agency, Larson's character decides to help Dom even the odds against Dante and her former organization.

12.) Alan Ritchson - Agent Aimes

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes

Alan Ritchson portrays Agent Aimes, the new leader of The Agency after Mr. Nobody presumably died in Fast 9. While Mr. Nobody served as a significant ally to Dom, Ritchson's character is the exact opposite since he is not a fan of the team's exploits, leading to more problems.

13.) Daniela Melchior - Isabel

Daniela Melchior as Isabel

The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior will also make her Fast & Furious debut in Fast X as Isabel. The actress' exact role is still being kept under wraps, but an official press release from Universal described the character as "a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past."

It's possible that she is one of Dom's exes who is trying to reconnect or she could be another villain who could team up with Dante to cause more problems for the protagonists.

14.) Scott Eastwood - Eric Reisner / Little Nobody

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Scott Eastwood is set to return as Little Nobody, the right-hand man of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody who helped Vin Diesel's Dom to track down Charlize Theron's Cipher in The Fate of the Furious.

Given that Mr. Nobody is nowhere to be found (for now), Eastwood's character could be Dom's valuable ally inside The Agency.

15.) Helen Mirren - Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw

Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw

Helen Mirren's Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw was featured prominently in the Fast X trailer, with the character seemingly giving Dom a much-needed pep talk amid the crisis involving Dante. Mirren's Queenie is also Deckard Shaw's mother in the films.

16.) Charlize Theron - Cipher

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Charlize Theron's Cipher is right up there in the echelon of Fast & Furious' most dangerous villains. Given that the cyberterrorist is the franchise's "big bad," seeing her comeback isn't surprising, especially after her memorable performances in The Fate of the Furious and Fast 9.

While it's a sure bet that she has something up her sleeves for the team in Fast X, the trailer showed that Michelle Rodriguez's Letty will look to stop her on her own as they duke it out inside an unknown facility. Hopefully backup arrives on time to end Cipher's reign once and for all.

17.) Rita Moreno - Abuelita Toretto

Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto

Rita Moreno is one of several newcomers to the Fast & Furious franchise that will debut in Fast X. The award-winning actress will portray Abuelita Toretto, Dom's grandmother.

The trailer provided a glimpse of Abuelita sharing a toast to the rest of Dom's family. There is a good chance that Moreno's role will be brief, but it's safe to assume that it will be a memorable one.

18.) Luis Da Silva Jr. - Diogo

Luis Da Silva Jr.

In Fast Five, Luis Da Silva Jr.'s Diogo was a Brazilian racer who challenged Dom and Paul Walker's Brian in a winner-takes-all race. Given that Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes is connected to Fast Five, Da Silva's role in Fast X could be in the form of flashbacks.

19.) Michael Rooker - Buddy

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Michael Rooker will return as Buddy in Fast X, a mechanic who is a former member of the pit crew of Dom and Jakob's father. Considering that Rooker's Buddy served an important role in reuniting the two brothers in Fast 9, there is a chance that he could be the key in telling Jakob that Dom is being hunted by Dante.

20.) Cardi B - Leysa

Cardi B as Leysa

Cardi B's Fast 9 character Leysa will return in Fast X. The rapper's Fast & Furious character is confirmed to have had a history with Dom.

It is unknown how Leysa fits in the franchise's tenth installment, but Diesel already spoiled, via Entertainment Tonight, that Cardi B's mysterious character will return in the final film of the saga: Fast & Furious 11:

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

21.) Leo Abelo Perry - Brian Marcos

Leo Abelo Perry as Brian Macros

While Leo Abelo Perry is a new cast member in Fast X, the actor will portray a familiar character in the franchise. Perry will play a grown-up version of Brian, the son of Dom and Elena.

After Cipher killed his birth mother, Brian is now living with Dom and Letty at the beginning of the movie. However, the fact that Brian resides in the same household as Dom is already a problem due to Dante's impending attack.

22.) Don Omar - Rico Santos

Don Omar as Rico Santos

In Fate of the Furious, Don Omar's Rico Santos helped Dom and Elena to retrieve Brian from Cipher. Given that Rico is confirmed to return in Fast X, Dom may ask for his assistance again to help Brian escape from the clutches of Dante this time around.

23.) Tego Calderón - Tego Leo

Tego Calderón as Tego Lego

Tego Calderón's Tego Leo is an ally of Rico Santos and a frequent member of Dom's crew in the Fast & Furious films. In Fast 9, Rico revealed that Tego is now an owner of a restaurant in Brooklyn, but it seems that he will likely leave that business first in Fast X to help Dom in an all-hands-on-deck situation due to Dante's arrival.

24.) Gal Gadot (Reported) - Gisele Yashar

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Although Gal Gadot's Gisele died in Fast 6 to save Han, the franchise proved that no death is final after Sung Kang's character reappeared again in Fast 9.

The Direct previously reported that Gadot is set to return as Gisele in Fast X. Details about her role are still being kept under wraps, but it's possible that she could finish what she started by saving Han (and Shaw) once again in the sequel's action-packed climax.

Fast X is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 19.