Gal Gadot Returning for Fast and Furious 10 (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot is reuniting with the Fast & Furious family.

While Gal Gadot's DCU future is currently unknown, the same can't be said for the franchise where she made her big-screen debut, the Fast & Furious.

The 20-year Fast and the Furious saga is still going strong. Its next installment, Fast X, will premiere in May 2023 and bring back much of the franchise's primary cast (though not director Justin Lin, who's directed 5 Fast movies) while introducing a new villain, played by Gadot's fellow DCU star, Jason Momoa.

But while Momoa is about to make his Fast & Furious debut, his fellow Justice League star is about to make her return.

Gal Gadot to Return in Fast X

Gal Gadot in Fast & Furious

Gal Gadot is set to return to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2023's Fast X, according to The Direct's sources.

While Gadot has starred in Wonder Woman, Red Notice, and Death on the Nile over the last few years, her role as Gisele Yashar in 2009's Fast & Furious is what launched her career.

In 2011's Fast Five, her character develops a romantic relationship with Han Lue, played by Sung Kang. But then, in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, her character was killed in an attempt to save Han.

Specific details regarding Gadot's role in Fast X are currently unknown.

First Han, Now Gisele?

Since Gadot's character died in Fast & Furious 6, it's definitely a surprise to learn that she's back for Fast X.

While the details of how and why have yet to be revealed, she's not the first character the franchise has brought back from the dead.

Han, who played Gadot's character's love interest and was also killed off, recently returned in Fast 9.

The 2021 film revealed that Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, who once worked with Gisele, helped Han fake his death in exchange for coming to work for him.

It will be interesting to see how those previous events play into Gadot's return as Gisele and contribute to the upcoming film.

Fast X is expected to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023.