Fast X director Louis Letterier explained Gal Gadot's surprise appearance in the movie.

Gadot first appeared as Gisele Yashar, a minor antagonist, in Fast & Furious before switching sides after Vin Diesel's Dom saved her life. Gadot's Gisele returned in Fast Five, serving as the weapons expert of Dom's crew while being romantically involved with Sung Kang's Han Lue.

In Fast 6, Gisele and Han were recruited by Dom to prevent a heist planned by Owen Shaw. However, the character seemingly died when she fell to her death during the final mission.

Despite that, The Direct reported in December 2022 that Gadot will return as Gisele Yashar in Fast X.

Gal Gadot's Fast X Appearance Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains plot-specific spoilers for Fast X.

At the end of Fast X, Gal Gadot's Gisele emerges from a submarine to rescue Letty and Cipher after the pair managed to escape The Agency's prison in Antarctica.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Fast X director Louis Letterier confirmed that he was present on set with Gadot, saying that he was lucky to "give her a big hug" after filming:

"I was on the set with her. I was lucky enough to see Gal Gadot and give her a big hug and a thank you at the end of the shoot. That was a highlight for me."

The filmmaker reflected on his time working with Gadot in a previous commercial before pointing out that he's the "happiest fan in the world:"

"I was lucky enough to direct one commercial with her, and I saw the power of Gal Gadot for 30 seconds. So, now that I get to not only work with her but also bring back Gisele into the franchise, I’m the happiest fan in the world."

Letterier then reiterated that he couldn't imagine continuing the franchise without Gadot and Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs returned in Fast X's post-credits scene):

"...As a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot. This franchise was built by actors and characters."

What Is Gal Gadot’s Role in Fast & Furious 11?

Gal Gadot's return as Gisele in Fast X's final scene sets her up for a more significant role in Fast and Furious 11.

Considering Fast X's cliffhanger ending left almost the fate of everyone unknown, Fast 11's marketing could heavily focus on Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, Charlize Theron's Cipher, and Gisele.

In Fast 11, it's possible that Gisele, Letty, and Cipher (yes, the former villain) will work together to help save Dom and the remaining members of the crew from Dante. The next installment could also finally unveil how Gisele survived after all these years.

If Han is still alive (which is likely), then an emotional reunion could also be in the cards in Fast 11.

Fast X is now playing in theaters worldwide.