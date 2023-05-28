Fast & Furious: 15 Actors That Appear In the Most Movies, Ranked

The Fast & Furious franchise has now tallied 11 theatrically released movies featuring dozens of beloved characters played by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Fast X has an influx of new characters such as Tess played by Brie Larson, Aimes played by Alan Ritchson, and Isabel played by Daniela Melchior. The beginning of the final Fast trilogy also marks the return of a number of Family legends.

There are over 30 different characters who have appeared in multiple movies in the Fast Saga and a few of them are coming on two decades of playing these roles.

1.) Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 9

The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

The face of the franchise, the Patron Saint of Family, and the Godfather of Street Racing, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto has only been sidelined for two movies eligible for this list. If the stars and moon align correctly Mark Sinclair will be playing this role for the rest of his life.

2.) Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 7

The Fast and the Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

An OG of the franchise that took the most soap opera-style break from the franchise after being considered dead between Fast & Furious and Furious 7. Michelle Rodriguez wonders how many Marvel movies they can make before everyone is sick of them...which is a level of ignorance everyone should strive for.

3.) Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 7

The Fast and the Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, F9, Fast X

The mother of the franchise is Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto. The Juliet to Paul Walker's Romeo and the glue that holds every retcon together. After seven appearances, fans are wondering when they will actually give Mia something to do.

4.) Tyrese (Roman Pearce)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 7

2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

Fast & Furious is the only franchise in recent history with three origins movies. The second of which introduced the Miami family spearheaded by Tyrese's comedic relief legend Roman Pearce.

5.) Ludacris (Tej Parker)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 7

2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

Another member of the Miami Family is Ludacris's Tej Parker. The best example of a character representing the trajectory of the franchise as he began racing jet skis and now is one of the greatest technical minds this world has ever seen.

6.) Paul Walker (Brian O'Conner)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 6

The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7

Should be tied with Vin Diesel at nine, but Paul Walker was taken from the world too soon during the production of Furious 7. Rest in Peace Paul Walker.

7.) Sung Kang (Han Lue)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, F9, Fast X

The third origin story of The Fast Franchise is Tokyo Drift and the character of note is Sung Kang's Han. Han is the poster child for anyone and everyone being eligible to return after their death. Reminder, they have shown Han exploding in a car crash fource different times... and no one cares. Long Live Han.

8.) Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 6

Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Fast X

It took six movies to bring an antagonist to the BBQ but it has now become a Fast staple. Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs has become an icon in this franchise and this sumbitch isn't anywhere close to finished.

9.) Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 6

Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, F9, Fast X

Deckard Shaw is the ultimate Fast & Furious scene stealer as Jason Statham has forced his way into being a foundational piece of this franchise.

10.) Gal Gadot (Gisele Yashar)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 4

Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Fast X

Somehow... Gal Gadot has returned. Gisele is back for Fast X and fans cannot wait to see her and Han reunite in Fast XI... unless Han died again.

It is important to note that Gisele's death in Fast & Furious 6 was incredibly impactful because they hadn't brought anyone back from the dead to that level yet.

11.) Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 4

Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

Nathalie Emmanuel could have easily been a one-off mcguffin character in Furious 7, but somehow she has cemented herself into a major exploration leader of the Family.

12.) Elsa Pataky (Elena Neves)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 4

Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious

One of the most interesting characters in the Fast Saga, Elena Neves is the placeholder for Dom Toretto's romantic side while Letty was considered gone. Fast X continues the Neves name but it seems that sadly Elena will not be making a return.

13.) Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 4

The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, F9, Fast X

Anyone who says that the Fast & Furious franchise doesn't deserve respect has not consulted with Dame Helen Mirren. Lady Shaw popped in from time to time for one reason and one reason only to bring the biggest smile possible to Vin Diesel's face.

14.) Luke Evans (Owen Shaw)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 3

Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious

Kid Shaw had one of the best villain appearances in the saga before being consulted to a cameo-only role. If predictions are correct, Luke Evans is in line for a major role in Fast XI as his brother Deckard is off to save mother Shaw.

15.) Charlize Theron (Cipher)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 3

The Fate of the Furious, F9, Fast X

Three appearances, three haircuts, and three movies where Charlize Theron stays collecting paychecks. Cipher has been the straw that has stirred the franchise into the level of outrageous global espionage. If the Family are superheroes this is their Lex Luthor.

BONUS: Kurt Russell (Mr. Nobody)

Fast & Furious

Number of Appearances: 3

Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9

After a big pop appearance in Furious 7, Mr. Nobody has become a Bosley-type character giving the Family their missions. This man is basically the Fast cast's Nick Fury.

Fast X is in theaters worldwide now!