All 10 Fast & Furious Stars Who've Appeared In the MCU

In 2008, Marvel Studios started its journey to revolutionize what was possible when building a cinematic universe.

But almost a decade before Robert Downey Jr. gave us Iron Man, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and a surplus of nitrous carved the path toward modern blockbuster franchise success.

Many actors have dipped their toes into each movie universe blurring the lines between what a "superhero movie" really means.

Here is every actor who has appeared in the Fast Franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto & Groot

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

Arguably the face of both franchises, Vin Diesel has the biggest impact on this list.

The Godfather of street racing and the patron saint of Family, Vin leads the Fast & Furious franchise as Dom Toretto while also providing the voice to one of the most beloved Marvel heroes of all time, Groot.

Elsa Pataky as Jane Foster & Elena Neves

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

This is the most fun one on the list as Elsa Pataky is a key player in the Fast & Furious franchise playing Dwayne Johnson's sidekick turned Dom Toretto love interest Elena Neves.

As for her role in the MCU, she has an uncredited appearance as Jane Foster in the post-credit scene of Thor: Dark World. Natalie Portman was unavailable for reshoots. For a kiss scene between Jane and Thor, Chris Hemsworth brought his wife Elsa Pataky on set to fill the role.

Djimon Hounsou as Jakande & Korath the Pursuer

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

It would almost be weird to have this article without Djimon Hounsou making an appearance.

The man of many roles plays antagonist Jakande in Furious 7 while also playing Kortath the Pursuer in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Captain Marvel.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody & Ego

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

In one franchise Kurt Russell plays a mysterious father figure that is somehow capable of making anything imaginable happen seemingly out of thin air. And in the other franchise, he plays Ego the Celestial in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Shoutout Kurt Russell for constantly having the most fun playing the most ridiculous characters.

Charlize Theron as Cipher & Clea

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

Charlize Theron has had a career defined by an Oscar but truly driven by her roles in big action movies.

Theron plays the hyper-ridiculous villain Cipher in the Fast & Furious franchise while she is in line for a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing as Clea in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Idris Elba as Brixton & Heimdall

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

There is something hilarious about a character in the Fast & Furious franchise being known as "Black Superman" while also being the most seasoned veteran of the MCU on this list.

Idris Elba plays the antagonist in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw while also portraying Thor legend Heimdall since 2011.

Ryan Reynolds as Champ Nightengale & Deadpool

Fast & Furious, Deadpool

Two wrongs don't make a left but two spinoffs make it on this list as Ryan Reynolds has appeared in Hobbs & Shaw as Champ Nightengale and on the FOX-Men side of the Marvel Universe as Deadpool.

Also in this vein but not pictured is Rob Delany who plays the same role in Hobbs & Shaw while appearing as Peter in Deadpool 2.

Both Reynolds and Delaney are set to make their debut in MCU proper in Deadpool 3.

Michael Rooker as Buddy & Yondu

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

Michael Rooker is a universe veteran as he has roles in Fast & Furious (Buddy in F9), the MCU (Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, 2, & 3), and the DCEU as Savant in The Suicide Squad.

Rooker has that kind of voice that makes any and every role he plays one that fans cannot get enough of.

Daniela Melchior as Isabel & Ura

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

Following in Michael Rooker's footsteps, Daniela Melchior is having a shooting star decade as she has made her DCEU debut as Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad, her MCU debut as Ura in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and has a role in Fast X as Isabel.

No spoilers but... Family.

Brie Larson as Tess (Ms. Nobody) & Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious, Marvel Studios

Last but not least the newest member of the family and a true face of the franchise in the MCU, Brie Larson.

Larson is the newest addition to this list along with Melchior as she is introduced in Fast X as the daughter of Kurt Russell and is a staple of the MCU as Captain Marvel.

Larson joins Vin Deisel, Michael Rooker, and Daniela Melchior as actors who have movies from both franchises releasing in 2023 with Guardians Vol. 3 and Fast X.

Djimon Hounsou could pop up at any moment so eyes out for him as well. Just like we should keep our eyes out for the next 3-4 years as the Fast franchise has two parts left in this saga and an unlimited capability to bring in Hollywood's biggest names.