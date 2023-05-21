Fast 10: Paul Walker's Daughter's Important Cameo Explained

Fast 10 featured a brief yet significant cameo from Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan.

Fast and Furious 10 aka Fast X managed to include Walker's Brian O'Connor via flashbacks, with the opening scene highlighting Brian and Dom's thrilling heist to steal Hernan Reyes' vault from Fast Five.

Although Paul Walker's Brian didn't appear in the present timeline due to the actor's death and his retirement in Furious 7, Vin Diesel promised that the franchise will bid its proper goodbye to the character in future installments.

Paul Walker’s Daughter’s Cameo in Fast X Explained

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, had an important role in Fast X.

Meadow portrayed a flight attendant who assisted Jakob Toretto and Little Brian's escape mid-flight. During her appearance, Meadow's unnamed character gave Jakob a key and three bottles of alcohol, leading to the pair's thrilling escape.

However, before Jakob and Little Brian managed to get on the jet, John Cena's Fast 10 character had to defeat three agents from The Agency.

On May 12, Meadow confirmed her cameo via Instagram while reflecting on her time on set during several installments of the Fast franchise:

“The first 'Fast' was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], [Ludacris], and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Meadow Walker’s Fast X Cameo Is a Perfect Tribute

It is unknown if Meadow Walker's character will return in Fast and Furious 11, but it is likely that she only has a one-time appearance.

Meadow's Fast 10 cameo is also fitting, considering that lead star Vin Diesel walked her to the aisle during her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021.

In June 2021, US Weekly's sources noted that Meadow "counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she's struggling, and she has their backs too."

This is on top of the fact that she maintained close relationships with the other cast members of the franchise.

All in all, the model's presence in Fast X served as one of the incredible tributes to the Fast and Furious legacy of Paul Walker.

Fast X is now playing in theaters worldwide.