Michelle Rodriguez's Letty was one of the most important characters in the Fast and Furious franchise, especially when she was an integral part of one of the universe's biggest plot twists.

The Fast and the Furious, which was the first movie in the now-multibillion-dollar franchise that has included many major actors who have also appeared in franchises like the MCU, was released in 2001 and introduced fans to Letty, the love interest of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

Letty didn't appear in the next two installments as they focused on other stories, but she returned for the fourth movie titled Fast & Furious.

Did Letty Die In Fast and Furious?

Universal Pictures

The plot of Fast & Furious (the fourth movie in the franchise) centers around Letty being murdered. Specifically, Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor end up working together and discover that Letty's death was largely thanks to Arturo Braga, the man Brian was initially going after anyway.

Dom and Brian begin by not working together, though. They are each there for their own reasons and essentially have to go through a sort of tryout to join Braga's team.

However, they learn that after drivers are used by Braga, they are then killed.

Fenix, who was one of Braga's top men, was the one who supposedly killed Letty and the other previous drivers. While driving for him, Letty was trying to escape, so Fenix caused her car to crash.

After the crash, it was revealed that Fenix shot the gas tank, causing the car to explode and kill Letty.

Does Letty Come Back In Fast and Furious?

Throughout the remainder of Fast & Furious, Letty is believed to be dead. Even in the fifth film, Fast Five, Letty still isn't around, and Dominic can be seen trying to deal with her death.

However, during the mid-credits scene, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's (who recently shared a controversial movie theater take) Hobbs is given a file regarding a military convoy that was hacked in Berlin.

When he opens the file, he sees a picture of Letty, confirming that she survived the events of Fast & Furious.

Letty then makes her grand comeback in Fast & Furious 6, but things have changed. As set up in the Fast Five mid-credits scene, Letty is now working for someone else named Owen Shaw (played by Luke Evans).

To get Dom on his side, Hobbs shows Dominic the file he was given in the mid-credits scene, proving to Dom that Letty is alive.

Dom and his team then go to get Letty back, but when Dom and Letty reunite for the first time, it is revealed she has amnesia.

Dom and Letty have a few scenes together where he tries to remind her who she is. He even tells her about how she got some of her scars, showing her some of his own and explaining that they even have a matching one that they got together.

Eventually, Dom saves Letty after she is thrown from a tank. She essentially realizes that Dominic is telling the truth and chooses to stay with him.

After that, Letty continues to be an integral part of the Fast and Furious franchise, appearing in every film since then.

Letty will likely appear in the eleventh movie of the franchise, which fans can read more details about here.

The first three Fast and Furious movies are streaming on Netflix, Fast & Furious is streaming on Max, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 are streaming on Netflix, and F9 and Fast X (which featured a cameo from Paul Walker's daughter) are streaming on Peacock.