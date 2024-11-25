The Rock Shares Controversial Movie Theater Opinion That Will Drive Adults Crazy

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thinks audiences should sing along in theaters, but some moviegoers will disagree.

Hollywood is entering full musical season in time for the holidays, with Wicked and Moana 2 releasing in back-to-back weeks with packed sing-along soundtracks.

The Rock Pushes Moviegoers To 'Sing!' at Moana 2

Amazon MGM Studios

Speaking with BBC News at the U.K. premiere of Moana 2, Dwayne Johnson shared his controversial views on singing in movie theaters, and audiences have the green light from the A-list star.

The actor said, "Especially if you love music, that's the fun part," encouraging moviegoers to get involved in the latest releases.

He exclaimed how audiences have "paid [their] hard-earned money for a ticket" and thus should feel free to sing along in musicals:

"Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you've gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing."

The topic of movie theater etiquette has been trending across social media in recent weeks, especially as the back-to-back releases of Wicked and Moana 2 strike up conversations about it.

As reported by Vanity Fair, AMC Theaters have hung signs amid the release of Wicked to request attendees "refrain from singing during the show:"

"To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience. Please refrain from singing during the show."

Furthermore, a message displayed before the movie proclaimed that "silence is golden" and ruled out any talking, texting, signing, and more:

“At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

While younger audiences tend to enjoy more interactive theater experiences, adult moviegoers often prefer their theaters silent. As such, Johnson's latest opinion is bound to be controversial, especially as, due to his massive stardom, many will take this as the green light to sing freely in theaters.

Johnson has faced controversy for his public opinions in the past, specifically after regretting endorsing President Biden in the 2020 U.S. election and, as such, opting out of commenting on the 2024 election.

There were also mixed reactions after he criticized IGN for comparing Black Adam's box office to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

How Should Movie Theaters Resolve the Singing Controversy?

While some moviegoers prefer a quiet experience where they can become engrossed in the world portrayed before them, others feel a lively theater of cheering, singing, and applause adds to the experience.

This culture can vary hugely worldwide. While the U.S. is famous for its raucous theaters, places like the U.K. tend to favor a hushed experience.

In the case of some bigger musicals, theaters often hold special sing-along screenings that encourage this practice. These have already been announced for Wicked, which will hold sing-alongs in over 1,000 U.S. theaters over Christmas (via Variety), but it remains unclear if Moana 2 will follow suit.

Having differing options of silent versus more involved screenings allows theaters to cater to all audiences and should be available for more major releases.

Further Wicked controversy arose on X (formerly Twitter), where a viral post with over 13 million views called for moviegoers to "show ur wicked part 1" photos.

The post stirred up discussion about whether audiences should use their phones at all in theaters and if doing so risks harming others' experiences.

Most movie theaters have a policy against recording and using electronic devices during screenings due to piracy, but this is not always enforced.

For those looking to sing along to Moana 2 without disrupting their fellow moviegoers, the film will be released on Disney+ in the coming months.

Moana 2 hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.