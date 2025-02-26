Wicked Part 2 Confirmed News, Plot Reveals & Everything We Know

Fans already know plenty about the plot, release, and cast of Wicked: Part Two.

Coming off Wicked's record-breaking box office run in 2024, Part Two will adapt the second act of the award-winning musical when it comes to theaters this year.

Everything We Know About Wicked Part 2

Universal Pictures

Wicked Part 2 Is Releasing This Year (With a New Title)

In December 2024, Wicked: Part Two was officially retitled Wicked: For Good while holding onto its original release date of November 21, 2025.

The story of Wicked was split into two parts for Jon M. Chu's theatrical adaptation and filmed back-to-back from December 2022 to January 2024, with a break taking place in the middle due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Explaining the break in production to The Hollywood Reporter, Chu noted how both Wicked chapters were shot "over 160 days," until filming had to pause just 10 days before wrapping which pushed back the big "Defying Gravity" scene:

"We shot both movies over 160 days and got stopped 10 days before finishing [because of the strike] our 'Defying Gravity' and flying days. Cynthia had to train and gain — for a year — all the skill set, stunt-wise, to be able to fly and sing at the same time. Then, right when we’re about to shoot it, we stopped for six months."

Dorothy Is Expected to Join Wicked Part 2's Cast

Wicked: For Good will continue the story of Elphaba and Glinda that began in the 2024 original, revealing how their tale of friendship in Oz comes to a close.

As such, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be back in the leading roles of Elphaba and Glinda coming off their 2025 Academy Award (Oscar) nominations for "Best Actress" and "Best Supporting Actress," respectively.

The full cast of Wicked who is expected to return in the sequel can be seen below:

Cynthia Erivo - Elphaba Thropp

Ariana Grande - Glinda Upland

Jonathan Bailey - Fiyero Tigelaar

Michelle Yeoh - Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum - The Wizard of Oz

Ethan Slater - Boq Woodsman

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Peter Dinklage - Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang - Pfannee

Bronwyn James - ShenShen

But there might be one newcomer coming to Oz with Wicked: For Good.

While The Wizard of Oz lead Dorothy is present during the events of Wicked as the tale overlaps with her story, the young Kansas girl never directly appears in the original musical. That said, fans think Dorothy will appear in Part 2 and will be played by Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir.

During an interview with Deadline, Jon M. Chu teased Dorothy's potential role in Wicked: For Good, saying he "won't say whether she's a character" but promised that her storyline does "intersect:"

"In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part Two.'"

Two New Songs Are Coming in Wicked Part 2

Wicked held onto all the same songs found in the musical's first act, but the sequel will make some changes by adding two originals to the popular soundtrack.

Composer Stephen Schwartz confirmed in an issue of his newsletter that Wicked 2 will feature "two new songs" that are "complete songs in themselves:"

"There are two new songs in the second movie that are complete songs in themselves, and then there are new sections in some of the existing songs in both movies. All the new material, of course, is to meet the demands of the storytelling."

Ariana Grande revealed to Variety that one of Wicked's new songs will come at a "pivotal moment in Glinda's journey" in For Good as she "[makes] the decision that defines who she is:"

"It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life."

But Glinda will not be the only one with a new song in the Wicked sequel as Cynthia Erivo told Variety that she "collaborated on one of the new songs" in For Good that "speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is" and will leave the crew "in tears:"

"I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is. We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation."

The Original Wicked Tale Reveals Part 2 Plot Details

While Wicked made some changes to the original tale, the key elements of the Oz storyline remained the same. As such, for the most part, the full story of Wicked: For Good has already been unveiled thanks to the musical's second act.

After the Wizard's hatred treatment of animals is exposed in the first movie, the second chapter will place Elphaba and Glinda at odds. While Elphaba, disgraced as the Wicked Witch, will rebel in Oz as an animal rights activist, Glinda will pursue change another way, from within the Wizard's administration.

Meanwhile, Madame Morrible has falsely claimed to the people of Oz that Glinda and Fiyero are engaged, despite the latter still pining after Elphaba.

The story will take place concurrently with Dorothy's tale of The Wizard of Oz, this time largely from the perspective of Elphaba (those looking for major spoilers for Wicked: For Good can learn every character's fate here).

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21, 2025. In the meantime, fans are eagerly awaiting the Peacock streaming release of Wicked.