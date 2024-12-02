Wicked Fans Think They Figured Out Who Plays Dorothy In Part 2

Savvy fans believe they've figured out exactly who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2 next year.

Dorothy Gale (played by Judy Garland), the iconic protagonist from The Wizard of Oz, is rumored to return in Wicked Part 2, potentially portrayed by a rising young actress.

The first installment of Wicked is now in theaters. It is breaking box office records with its dazzling performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and cementing its status as a 2024 cinematic spectacle.

Many have already watched the new movie, so attention is shifting to Part 2, which will bring Act 2 of the Broadway musical to life.

Who Plays Dorothy In Wicked Part 2?

The Wizard of Oz

Speculation is swirling about Dorothy’s possible appearance in Wicked Part Two, with many fans pointing to Alisha Weir, spotted at multiple Wicked red carpets, as the actress who might take on the iconic role.

Director Jon M. Chu added to the intrigue, addressing whether Dorothy will play a significant part in the sequel with Variety.

While Chu stopped short of confirming her inclusion, he teased, "There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover:"

"In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part 2.'"

Alisha Weir

Weir, a 15-year-old Irish actress and singer, is widely recognized for her standout performances in Matilda the Musical (2022) and the 2024 horror film Abigail.

Hailing from Dublin, Weir began her career in theater and quickly transitioned to film and television, earning critical acclaim for her ability to tackle complex roles.

Her portrayal of Matilda Wormwood showcased her talent and charisma, establishing her as a rising star in Hollywood.

If Weir is indeed cast as Dorothy in Wicked Part Two, it would mark a major milestone in her burgeoning career.

Dorothy is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history, immortalized in the classic The Wizard of Oz.

Taking on this role would cement Weir's place in Hollywood and link her to one of the most beloved legacies in film. Fans are eager to see how the young actress might bring a fresh perspective to the legendary character.

