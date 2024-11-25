Moana 2 Receives Exciting Post-Credits Scene Update

Those attending screenings of Moana 2 may be wondering whether to stick around after the credits for an exciting post-credits scene surprise.

Fans are getting ready to experience Moana 2 in theaters, and they will be able to do so with an exciting line-up of merch and popcorn buckets, following Disney's Polynesian princess as she ventures out into the open seas yet again.

Does Moana 2 Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Disney

As critics unveil their strong first reactions to Moana 2, one early viewer offered an exciting update on the potential post-credits scene to go along with the film.

Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky stated in her review, "That mid-credit scene was [mind-blown emoji]," thus confirming Moana 2 will feature some sort of tease mid-credit roll, but it is unclear whether a second scene will appear after the scroll.

Moana 2 having a post-credits scene should not come as a surprise, as there was also one featured in the original 2016 movie. That scene centered on Jemaine Clement's Tamatoa the Crab begging the audience to help turn him over.

Disney

He even threw in a hilarious fourth-wall-breaking reference to The Little Mermaid, joking how "if [his] name was Sebastian and [he] had a cool Jamaican accent [they] would totally help [him]."

While that scene was played for a gag, Tessa Smith's use of a mind-blown emoji to tease Moana 2's mid-credits stinger may suggest the film will offer more than a joke.

Obviously, it will be tough to predict exactly what will happen in the scene until seeing the rest of Moana 2. But perhaps it could deliver a shocking twist on events earlier in the film, or even tease the return of the first movie's villain Te Kā.

Does Moana 2 Set Up the Franchise's Future?

Moana was already a massive success when the first movie was released in 2016, raking in $687.2 million at the worldwide box office.

And it appears that success has continued for many years since then, as Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference that Moana was "the most streamed film of the year in the United States in 2023 on all streaming platforms."

Having once only endeavored to follow Moana with a Disney+ series, plans were shifted to continue the story in the 2024 sequel. On top of that, Disney is developing a live-action remake to release on July 10, 2026.

Between the two, Disney appears to be going big on the Moana franchise, and the supposedly mind-blowing post-credit scene could therefore tease Moana 3.

Moana 2 hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.